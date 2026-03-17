S.K. Wyatt’s New Book “Blood and Rune” is a Gripping Fantasy That Follows Three Characters Whose Fates Become Interconnected in the World of Kel-Rav’ah
New York, NY, March 17, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author S.K. Wyatt, a loving wife and mother who was raised in rural northwestern Wisconsin, has completed her most recent book “Blood and Rune”: a captivating tale set in the realm of Kel-Rav’ah that follows three individuals whose destinies become intertwined as ancient prophecies come to light.
“Kel-Rav’ah has been cloaked in shadows for an age and more, scarred when its Wardens cast out one of their own for committing an unpardonable offense,” writes Wyatt. “They assumed Zaralys, their fallen brother, would simply cease to exist; but they couldn’t have anticipated the sky expelling its wrath and striking his body with a bolt that would both crystallize and shatter it into a thousand shards.
“‘Blood and Rune’ follows three destinies as they intersect in the most unlikely ways: Ra’Shazarek, a young warrior-shaman banished by House Caelsaryn and cursed for finding one of the shards, takes refuge within House Sigelen’s Kaz’Nakteriz, the City of Night. There, he learns of a prophecy that will either be his new allies’ key to ultimate power or eventual undoing.
“Talendrix, war chief of the hard-pressed House Caelsaryn, has finally encountered a power too great for their warriors to fend off. The Council of Caelsrend Harbor must take refuge in Aubeirin, the home of their ancestors. During his people’s frantic flight, he is forced to make a deal with the shadows to find and deliver the key to his enemies’ power. In so doing, he will save his house, though it may cost him everything.
“Ameryn, a gifted young maiden of House Celanni with an unfortunate interest in the art of war, has no desire greater than to ascend to the warrior ranks and earn the coveted arm rings. In her treading upon all that is sacred, she unwittingly becomes entangled in plots far beyond her understanding within the greater houses of Kel-Rav’ah.”
Published by Fulton Books, S.K. Wyatt’s book is the first installment of the author’s “Shards of Zaralys” series and promises to leave readers spellbound as they follow Ra’Shazarek, Talendrix, and Ameryn along twisting paths through the unknown. Expertly paced and brimming with imaginative world-building, “Blood and Rune” is sure to delight fans of the fantasy genre, keeping the pages turning right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “Blood and Rune” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
“Kel-Rav’ah has been cloaked in shadows for an age and more, scarred when its Wardens cast out one of their own for committing an unpardonable offense,” writes Wyatt. “They assumed Zaralys, their fallen brother, would simply cease to exist; but they couldn’t have anticipated the sky expelling its wrath and striking his body with a bolt that would both crystallize and shatter it into a thousand shards.
“‘Blood and Rune’ follows three destinies as they intersect in the most unlikely ways: Ra’Shazarek, a young warrior-shaman banished by House Caelsaryn and cursed for finding one of the shards, takes refuge within House Sigelen’s Kaz’Nakteriz, the City of Night. There, he learns of a prophecy that will either be his new allies’ key to ultimate power or eventual undoing.
“Talendrix, war chief of the hard-pressed House Caelsaryn, has finally encountered a power too great for their warriors to fend off. The Council of Caelsrend Harbor must take refuge in Aubeirin, the home of their ancestors. During his people’s frantic flight, he is forced to make a deal with the shadows to find and deliver the key to his enemies’ power. In so doing, he will save his house, though it may cost him everything.
“Ameryn, a gifted young maiden of House Celanni with an unfortunate interest in the art of war, has no desire greater than to ascend to the warrior ranks and earn the coveted arm rings. In her treading upon all that is sacred, she unwittingly becomes entangled in plots far beyond her understanding within the greater houses of Kel-Rav’ah.”
Published by Fulton Books, S.K. Wyatt’s book is the first installment of the author’s “Shards of Zaralys” series and promises to leave readers spellbound as they follow Ra’Shazarek, Talendrix, and Ameryn along twisting paths through the unknown. Expertly paced and brimming with imaginative world-building, “Blood and Rune” is sure to delight fans of the fantasy genre, keeping the pages turning right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “Blood and Rune” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
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Fulton BooksContact
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www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
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