Ricardo James Jefferson Jr.’s New Book “The King That Died from 2 Kisses” is a Gripping Novel That Follows One Man’s Quest for Revenge After His Love is Murdered
Glendale, AZ, March 17, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Ricardo James Jefferson Jr., who has a lifelong love of reading, has completed his most recent book “The King That Died from 2 Kisses”: a compelling novel that centers around Toure King who, after the love of his life is killed, sets out on a journey of revenge despite the danger that awaits him.
“It gets lonely at the top... and for the Kings... they have been of privilege for a long time,” writes Jefferson Jr. ”But they are lonely at the top of their game for different reasons, they are losing all their friends off the streets. One by one they are being picked off, and, to make things even worse, Toure’s love of his life was murdered in cold blood and devastated him. All bets are off as the Kings scramble to find this killer, but what they find comes as a shocker to everyone. Will Toure be too late to stop the twist of fate destined for his family? Or, is this deadly game just getting started? Is Toure opening up a history that is best left closed? The book of life always continues, but along with life there is always a certainty of death... so follow me as I guide you through a love story that will touch your heart and show you how deep a love can be, even when the love is blinded by acts of murder and revenge. One thing will always remain though... heavy is the head that wears the crown of a King. This saga continues....”
Published by Fulton Books, Ricardo James Jefferson Jr.’s book is sure to captivate readers as they follow along on this thrilling journey that explores themes of love, loss, and vengeance. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “The King That Died from 2 Kisses” promises to keep the pages turning right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “The King That Died from 2 Kisses” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
“It gets lonely at the top... and for the Kings... they have been of privilege for a long time,” writes Jefferson Jr. ”But they are lonely at the top of their game for different reasons, they are losing all their friends off the streets. One by one they are being picked off, and, to make things even worse, Toure’s love of his life was murdered in cold blood and devastated him. All bets are off as the Kings scramble to find this killer, but what they find comes as a shocker to everyone. Will Toure be too late to stop the twist of fate destined for his family? Or, is this deadly game just getting started? Is Toure opening up a history that is best left closed? The book of life always continues, but along with life there is always a certainty of death... so follow me as I guide you through a love story that will touch your heart and show you how deep a love can be, even when the love is blinded by acts of murder and revenge. One thing will always remain though... heavy is the head that wears the crown of a King. This saga continues....”
Published by Fulton Books, Ricardo James Jefferson Jr.’s book is sure to captivate readers as they follow along on this thrilling journey that explores themes of love, loss, and vengeance. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “The King That Died from 2 Kisses” promises to keep the pages turning right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “The King That Died from 2 Kisses” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories