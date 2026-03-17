Author George Wexler’s New Book, "It's All Connected," is a Poignant Novel That Explores the Unique Interconnectedness of Strangers Living in New York City

Recent release “It's All Connected” from Newman Springs Publishing author George Wexler is a riveting tale that follows the lives of various people living in New York City, and how they are intrinsically linked together. Inspired by the author’s own upbringing in the city, “It’s All Connected” is a realistic tribute to the Big Apple and its residents.