Author George Wexler’s New Book, "It's All Connected," is a Poignant Novel That Explores the Unique Interconnectedness of Strangers Living in New York City
Recent release “It's All Connected” from Newman Springs Publishing author George Wexler is a riveting tale that follows the lives of various people living in New York City, and how they are intrinsically linked together. Inspired by the author’s own upbringing in the city, “It’s All Connected” is a realistic tribute to the Big Apple and its residents.
Melville, NY, March 17, 2026 --(PR.com)-- George Wexler, a lifelong resident of New York City and Long Island, has completed his new book, “It's All Connected.” It’s a stirring account that explores how the lives of many who call New York City their home are all connected through the city’s pulse.
Wexler writes, “It was a crisp fall day and Red and Duke were walking at a leisurely pace up 73rd Street towards Broadway . . . A couple crossed the street mid-block leaving only a woman with a stroller further up the block. She was speaking animatedly on her cell phone, looking into a shop window. Red watched as she turned, looked into the stroller, dropped her phone, and frantically screamed for help. His first thought was that the child had stopped breathing or was choking. It took only a few seconds until he was at her side. She was hysterical, sobbing uncontrollably. He was about to ask what was wrong when he looked into the stroller and saw that it was empty . . . ‘My baby! She’s gone! Please, you have to help me . . . .’”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, George Wexler’s engaging tale, through moments big and small, reveals how a group of seemingly unrelated New Yorkers are all connected. As readers follow this eclectic cast of characters coming together through business troubles, romance, criminal schemes, and life-changing chance meetings, they will discover a New York that is rich with intrigue, suspense, humor, and love.
Readers who wish to experience this captivating work can purchase “It's All Connected” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, Barnes and Noble and other book sellers.
For additional information or media inquiries contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Wexler writes, “It was a crisp fall day and Red and Duke were walking at a leisurely pace up 73rd Street towards Broadway . . . A couple crossed the street mid-block leaving only a woman with a stroller further up the block. She was speaking animatedly on her cell phone, looking into a shop window. Red watched as she turned, looked into the stroller, dropped her phone, and frantically screamed for help. His first thought was that the child had stopped breathing or was choking. It took only a few seconds until he was at her side. She was hysterical, sobbing uncontrollably. He was about to ask what was wrong when he looked into the stroller and saw that it was empty . . . ‘My baby! She’s gone! Please, you have to help me . . . .’”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, George Wexler’s engaging tale, through moments big and small, reveals how a group of seemingly unrelated New Yorkers are all connected. As readers follow this eclectic cast of characters coming together through business troubles, romance, criminal schemes, and life-changing chance meetings, they will discover a New York that is rich with intrigue, suspense, humor, and love.
Readers who wish to experience this captivating work can purchase “It's All Connected” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, Barnes and Noble and other book sellers.
For additional information or media inquiries contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
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Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
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