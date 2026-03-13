Future Horizons Releases "The Way I See It: A Personal Look at Autism"
Temple Grandin, PhD in Animal Science from the University of Illinois and Professor at Colorado State University, is a renowned autism expert and bestselling author. She presents nationwide to help parents and professionals support individuals with autism.
Arlington, TX, March 13, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Temple Grandin's window into the subjective experience of autism is of value to all of us who hope to gain a deeper understanding of the human mind by exploring the ways in which it responds to the world's challenges. — The Washington Times.
In this updated and expanded sixth edition of "The Way I See It," Dr. Temple Grandin gets to the REAL issues of autism—the ones parents, teachers, and autistic individuals face every day. Temple offers helpful do's and don’ts, practical strategies, and try-it-now tips all based on her insider perspective and scientific research.
Topics include:
• Alternative vs. conventional medicine
• How to avoid getting trapped by labels
• The importance of early educational intervention
• How to control video gaming and screen time
• Exploring careers and applying talents
• And much more!
Dr. Grandin has packed a wealth of knowledge into this book, which serves as an excellent reference resource for topics related to autism. This handy reference book contains much of the information from the three smaller books in the series, "Autism and Education," "Autism and Adolescence," and "Autism, Sensory and Behavior," all in one accessible place.
Whether you’re searching for something specific or reading cover-to-cover, "The Way I See It" is required reading for everyone whose life is touched by autism. The sixth edition contains a new section on autism and sensory challenges, as well as updated research throughout.
Carissa Williams
817-277-0727
https://www.fhautism.com/
