Author Carlton D. Nelson, Sr.’s New Book, “A Story of Joshua's Thirteen Battles: The Battle of Gibeon,” Offers a Theological Retelling of the Biblical Conquest of Gibeon

Recent release “A Story of Joshua's Thirteen Battles: The Battle of Gibeon” from Covenant Books author Carlton D. Nelson, Sr. is a compelling look at the story of Joshua as he continued Moses’s mission to lead the Israelites into the Promised Land, centering around the Battle of Gibeon as told in the Book of Joshua.