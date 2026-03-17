Author Carlton D. Nelson, Sr.’s New Book, “A Story of Joshua's Thirteen Battles: The Battle of Gibeon,” Offers a Theological Retelling of the Biblical Conquest of Gibeon
Recent release “A Story of Joshua's Thirteen Battles: The Battle of Gibeon” from Covenant Books author Carlton D. Nelson, Sr. is a compelling look at the story of Joshua as he continued Moses’s mission to lead the Israelites into the Promised Land, centering around the Battle of Gibeon as told in the Book of Joshua.
Sherwood, AR, March 17, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Carlton D. Nelson, Sr. has completed his new book, “A Story of Joshua's Thirteen Battles: The Battle of Gibeon”: a fascinating read that delves into the Book of Joshua and the titular biblical hero’s conquest of the Canaanite city of Gibeon.
The author writes, “This story is about Yahweh, the God that promises Joshua and the Israelites a takeover who would lead them to a land that would serve them forever, that will serve us Christians of the outcome today of his love for us.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Carlton D. Nelson, Sr.’s new book will resonate with Biblical scholars and those interested in gaining better understanding of Scripture, offering a new perspective on Joshua’s story to deliver God’s people to the Promised Land.
Readers can purchase “A Story of Joshua's Thirteen Battles: The Battle of Gibeon” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
The author writes, “This story is about Yahweh, the God that promises Joshua and the Israelites a takeover who would lead them to a land that would serve them forever, that will serve us Christians of the outcome today of his love for us.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Carlton D. Nelson, Sr.’s new book will resonate with Biblical scholars and those interested in gaining better understanding of Scripture, offering a new perspective on Joshua’s story to deliver God’s people to the Promised Land.
Readers can purchase “A Story of Joshua's Thirteen Battles: The Battle of Gibeon” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
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Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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