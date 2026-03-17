Author Michelle Kutz’s New Book, "Mrs. Moon," is a Charming Tale That Follows a Young, Imaginative Girl and Her Grandmother on a Moonlight Walk

Recent release “Mrs. Moon” from Covenant Books author Michelle Kutz is a sweet story that invites readers to follow along as a young girl and her grandmother walk together along the lakeside in the moonlight. Along the way, they imagine all sorts of things and share a silly conversation together.