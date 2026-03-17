Author Michelle Kutz’s New Book, "Mrs. Moon," is a Charming Tale That Follows a Young, Imaginative Girl and Her Grandmother on a Moonlight Walk
Recent release “Mrs. Moon” from Covenant Books author Michelle Kutz is a sweet story that invites readers to follow along as a young girl and her grandmother walk together along the lakeside in the moonlight. Along the way, they imagine all sorts of things and share a silly conversation together.
Kent, WA, March 17, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Michelle Kutz, a wife, mother, and grandmother living in the beautiful Pacific Northwest, has completed her new book, “Mrs. Moon”: a heartfelt tale of a young girl who enjoys a moonlight walk with her grandma.
“The lovely Mrs. Moon is listening in on the funny and curious thoughts of an imaginative little girl and her grandma as they walk along in the moonlight,” shares Kutz. “Stroll along with them and listen in to see what silly things are imagined.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Michelle Kutz’s new book is based on the true story of the author’s walks with her granddaughter along Lake Sammamish in Washington State. With colorful artwork to help bring Kutz’s story to life, “Mrs. Moon” is sure to delight readers of all ages, inviting them to revisit this adorable tale over and over again.
Readers can purchase “Mrs. Moon” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
“The lovely Mrs. Moon is listening in on the funny and curious thoughts of an imaginative little girl and her grandma as they walk along in the moonlight,” shares Kutz. “Stroll along with them and listen in to see what silly things are imagined.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Michelle Kutz’s new book is based on the true story of the author’s walks with her granddaughter along Lake Sammamish in Washington State. With colorful artwork to help bring Kutz’s story to life, “Mrs. Moon” is sure to delight readers of all ages, inviting them to revisit this adorable tale over and over again.
Readers can purchase “Mrs. Moon” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
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Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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