Author Aaron M. Moore’s New Book, "Twice as Much," is a Charming Tale That Follows a Young Boy Who Hatches a Plan to Always Have More Than His Older Brother

Recent release “Twice as Much” from Covenant Books author Aaron M. Moore is a riveting story centered on Noah and his older brother, Pete, who seem to fight and argue every day. One day, Noah devises a plan to ensure he always has twice as much as Pete, even though his parents see an obvious flaw in his scheme.