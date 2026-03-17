Author Aaron M. Moore’s New Book, "Twice as Much," is a Charming Tale That Follows a Young Boy Who Hatches a Plan to Always Have More Than His Older Brother
Recent release “Twice as Much” from Covenant Books author Aaron M. Moore is a riveting story centered on Noah and his older brother, Pete, who seem to fight and argue every day. One day, Noah devises a plan to ensure he always has twice as much as Pete, even though his parents see an obvious flaw in his scheme.
Warren, IN, March 17, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Aaron M. Moore, a husband, a father of three, and a Hoosier native, has completed his new book, “Twice as Much”: a captivating story of a young boy who tries to win every argument with his older brother by ensuring he always has more than him.
“Noah, a mischievous young boy, and his orderly brother, Pete, have a tumultuous relationship,” shares Moore. “It seems that every moment of their young lives is filled with anger, arguments, and scuffles. Amid the fighting, Noah discovers a plan to win all their arguments without breaking the rules of the household. His young mind turns out a plan that will warm your heart, make you laugh, and fill you with a desire to read this endearing story again and again.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Aaron M. Moore’s new book is inspired by events from his own childhood, and his desire to encourage fathers to read with their children. With colorful artwork to help bring the story to life, “Twice as Much” is sure to delight readers of all ages, making it a perfect addition to any family library.
Readers can purchase “Twice as Much” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
“Noah, a mischievous young boy, and his orderly brother, Pete, have a tumultuous relationship,” shares Moore. “It seems that every moment of their young lives is filled with anger, arguments, and scuffles. Amid the fighting, Noah discovers a plan to win all their arguments without breaking the rules of the household. His young mind turns out a plan that will warm your heart, make you laugh, and fill you with a desire to read this endearing story again and again.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Aaron M. Moore’s new book is inspired by events from his own childhood, and his desire to encourage fathers to read with their children. With colorful artwork to help bring the story to life, “Twice as Much” is sure to delight readers of all ages, making it a perfect addition to any family library.
Readers can purchase “Twice as Much” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
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www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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