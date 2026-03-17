Author Darrell Somers’s New Book, "Wondrous," is a Poignant and Deeply Stirring Collection of Poems Designed to Uplift and Encourage Readers on Their Journey in Life

Recent release “Wondrous” from Covenant Books author Darrell Somers is a captivating and thought-provoking series of poems inspired by the author’s daily walks with Jesus. With each entry, Somers touches on a wide variety of topics concerning faith, love, loss, trials and triumphs, and the human condition.