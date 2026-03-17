Author Darrell Somers’s New Book, "Wondrous," is a Poignant and Deeply Stirring Collection of Poems Designed to Uplift and Encourage Readers on Their Journey in Life
Recent release “Wondrous” from Covenant Books author Darrell Somers is a captivating and thought-provoking series of poems inspired by the author’s daily walks with Jesus. With each entry, Somers touches on a wide variety of topics concerning faith, love, loss, trials and triumphs, and the human condition.
Mesquite, TX, March 17, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Darrell Somers has completed his new book, “Wondrous”: a heartfelt and powerful assortment of poems that explores a variety of topics related to the human condition that have been inspired by the author’s faith and his connection with the Lord.
Somers shares, “‘Wondrous’ comes from what this life offers everyone—not from what we can obtain or collect, but from the love we give and receive from friends and family.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Darrell Somers’s new book draws from the author’s own lived experiences, as well as the guidance he received from his parents while growing up. Through sharing his poetry, Somers aims to inspire others to walk with Christ and appreciate all that life has to offer.
Readers can purchase “Wondrous” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Somers shares, “‘Wondrous’ comes from what this life offers everyone—not from what we can obtain or collect, but from the love we give and receive from friends and family.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Darrell Somers’s new book draws from the author’s own lived experiences, as well as the guidance he received from his parents while growing up. Through sharing his poetry, Somers aims to inspire others to walk with Christ and appreciate all that life has to offer.
Readers can purchase “Wondrous” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
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Covenant BooksContact
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www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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