Author Monay A. Arroyo’s New Book, "Her Mixed Mind: Poems and Thoughts of Mental Despair," is a Unique Collection of Poetry That Taps Into the Author’s Innermost Thoughts
Recent release “Her Mixed Mind: Poems and Thoughts of Mental Despair” from Page Publishing author Monay A. Arroyo is a collection of expressive poetry that aims to connect with readers who are healing from difficult experiences.
Waterbury, CT, March 17, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Monay A. Arroyo, who was born in Middletown, Connecticut, has completed her new book, “Her Mixed Mind: Poems and Thoughts of Mental Despair”: a collection of healing and emotional poems that readers can engage with as they process their own life experiences.
Author Monay A. Arroyo writes, “My name is Monay, born in the winter of 1991. I am an earth spirit and zodiac Capricorn who also endures a life of trauma and tribulations, which have developed into mental health conditions. Since I was a kid, I have to defend myself in more ways than one. I am someone who suffers from bipolar depression and mental health confusion, but I do not let that define me. Instead, I use it to become a better mother and woman within myself.”
She continues, “I started writing when I was nine years old when I was in a respite home and given a journal to express my emotions; it was sometimes shared with the necessary people surrounding me to get me the help I needed in some cases.”
Published by Page Publishing, Monay A. Arroyo’s stunning and poignant work creates a safe space free of judgment for readers.
Readers who wish to experience this dynamic work can purchase “Her Mixed Mind: Poems and Thoughts of Mental Despair” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Author Monay A. Arroyo writes, “My name is Monay, born in the winter of 1991. I am an earth spirit and zodiac Capricorn who also endures a life of trauma and tribulations, which have developed into mental health conditions. Since I was a kid, I have to defend myself in more ways than one. I am someone who suffers from bipolar depression and mental health confusion, but I do not let that define me. Instead, I use it to become a better mother and woman within myself.”
She continues, “I started writing when I was nine years old when I was in a respite home and given a journal to express my emotions; it was sometimes shared with the necessary people surrounding me to get me the help I needed in some cases.”
Published by Page Publishing, Monay A. Arroyo’s stunning and poignant work creates a safe space free of judgment for readers.
Readers who wish to experience this dynamic work can purchase “Her Mixed Mind: Poems and Thoughts of Mental Despair” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
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www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
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