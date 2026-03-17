Author Monay A. Arroyo’s New Book, "Her Mixed Mind: Poems and Thoughts of Mental Despair," is a Unique Collection of Poetry That Taps Into the Author’s Innermost Thoughts

Recent release “Her Mixed Mind: Poems and Thoughts of Mental Despair” from Page Publishing author Monay A. Arroyo is a collection of expressive poetry that aims to connect with readers who are healing from difficult experiences.