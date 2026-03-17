Author Armida Nagy Rose’s New Book "Even a Crow Knows How to Crack a Walnut in Clear Light" is a Riveting Historical Fiction Novel with a Brilliant Heroine at Its Center

Recent release “Even a Crow Knows How to Crack a Walnut in Clear Light” from Page Publishing author Armida Nagy Rose traces the life of a brilliant M.I.T. graduate, Ana, whose journey sets the stage for an exploration of the intersection of technology and spirituality. The novel touches on her childhood, highlighting her innate brilliance and her deep curiosity about the origins of the universe.