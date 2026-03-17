Author Armida Nagy Rose’s New Book "Even a Crow Knows How to Crack a Walnut in Clear Light" is a Riveting Historical Fiction Novel with a Brilliant Heroine at Its Center
Recent release “Even a Crow Knows How to Crack a Walnut in Clear Light” from Page Publishing author Armida Nagy Rose traces the life of a brilliant M.I.T. graduate, Ana, whose journey sets the stage for an exploration of the intersection of technology and spirituality. The novel touches on her childhood, highlighting her innate brilliance and her deep curiosity about the origins of the universe.
New York, NY, March 17, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Armida Nagy Rose, a retired US Federal regulatory analyst, has completed her new book, “Even a Crow Knows How to Crack a Walnut in Clear Light”: an exhilarating historical fiction novel that follows the life of Ana, whose conflict ignites when she is recruited by a corporate headhunter working for a visionary consortium eager to reshape the world, using a unique contribution Ana developed while at the military research facility, Area 52.
Initially driven by a scientific obsession with light, Ana’s exploration gradually shifts toward deeper philosophical questions about existence itself. As her work evolves, she finds herself caught in a growing tension between the technological world she’s helping to create and an emerging awareness of a spiritual truth that transcends it. In this space, death is revealed as an illusion, and all beings and phenomena are seen as interconnected across the vastness of the universe.
Author Armida Nagy Rose lives in Florida. A US citizen born abroad, she graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, Texas, and most of her career was under the US Department of Treasury and later under the US Department of Homeland Security.
Rose writes, “A very pregnant Myra Ceagan Tošić-Tabbot enjoyed symbols appropriated from other cultures and from ancient peoples. On this day, she rested on a large Star of David that she drew on the porcelain-tiled patio with a light blue chalk. It was not easy; with her balloon of a belly, the roundness indicated she would have a baby girl if all went well. She briefly recalled her first child, a stillborn boy named Boy Willard on the birth certificate, and her first husband, who died during her pregnancy when his EA-6B Prowler crashed in Washington State in 1982.”
She continues, “When she drew the Star of David, she first drew the triangle that represents the male energy; and when she drew the feminine form, she rested on it, thinking her unborn would definitely be a girl. She would name her Ana. As a symbol, the name Ana meant gracious and satisfying. Satisfying, Myra thought would be an agreeable name to nurture her child abundantly.”
Published by Page Publishing, Armida Nagy Rose’s captivating tale takes readers into Ana’s world and beckons them to discover how her story unfolds.
Readers who wish to experience this thrilling work can purchase “Even a Crow Knows How to Crack a Walnut in Clear Light” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Initially driven by a scientific obsession with light, Ana’s exploration gradually shifts toward deeper philosophical questions about existence itself. As her work evolves, she finds herself caught in a growing tension between the technological world she’s helping to create and an emerging awareness of a spiritual truth that transcends it. In this space, death is revealed as an illusion, and all beings and phenomena are seen as interconnected across the vastness of the universe.
Author Armida Nagy Rose lives in Florida. A US citizen born abroad, she graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, Texas, and most of her career was under the US Department of Treasury and later under the US Department of Homeland Security.
Rose writes, “A very pregnant Myra Ceagan Tošić-Tabbot enjoyed symbols appropriated from other cultures and from ancient peoples. On this day, she rested on a large Star of David that she drew on the porcelain-tiled patio with a light blue chalk. It was not easy; with her balloon of a belly, the roundness indicated she would have a baby girl if all went well. She briefly recalled her first child, a stillborn boy named Boy Willard on the birth certificate, and her first husband, who died during her pregnancy when his EA-6B Prowler crashed in Washington State in 1982.”
She continues, “When she drew the Star of David, she first drew the triangle that represents the male energy; and when she drew the feminine form, she rested on it, thinking her unborn would definitely be a girl. She would name her Ana. As a symbol, the name Ana meant gracious and satisfying. Satisfying, Myra thought would be an agreeable name to nurture her child abundantly.”
Published by Page Publishing, Armida Nagy Rose’s captivating tale takes readers into Ana’s world and beckons them to discover how her story unfolds.
Readers who wish to experience this thrilling work can purchase “Even a Crow Knows How to Crack a Walnut in Clear Light” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
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