New Historical Time-Travel Novel "Death of the Raven" Reimagines the Mysterious Final Hours of Edgar Allan Poe
River Edge, NJ, April 18, 2026 --(PR.com)-- New Jersey author Luis Anthony Gonzalez announces the release of Death of the Raven, a historical speculative novel that blends literary history, mystery, and time-travel adventure around one of the most enduring puzzles in American literature: the unexplained death of Edgar Allan Poe.
Set against the shadowy streets of nineteenth-century Baltimore and the intellectual world of Victorian literature, the novel begins with Poe’s mysterious death in October 1849. While history records the event as a tragic and unsolved mystery, Death of the Raven proposes a far more extraordinary possibility.
In the story, inventor H. G. Wells receives a letter from the dead that leads him to discover a strange fragment of machinery capable of disturbing time itself. Determined to uncover the truth behind Poe’s final hours, Wells constructs a device known as the Chronoscope, a machine capable of following fractures in history.
What begins as an investigation into a single death soon reveals a much greater danger.
To confront it, Wells assembles an unlikely alliance of some of the greatest literary minds of the nineteenth century, including Mary Shelley, Bram Stoker, Jules Verne, Arthur Conan Doyle, and Robert Louis Stevenson. Together they form the Time-Traveling League of Storytellers, pursuing clues across time and into places where the fabric of history itself begins to unravel.
By weaving real historical figures into an imaginative narrative, Death of the Raven explores the power of storytelling, the mysteries of history, and the fragile boundary between fact and fiction.
“I wanted to bring together some of the most influential writers in literary history and imagine what might happen if they were forced to confront a mystery that threatened not just a life, but the very structure of time,” Gonzalez said.
Death of the Raven is available through major online booksellers in paperback and Kindle editions.
ISBN-13: 979-8251124422
Set against the shadowy streets of nineteenth-century Baltimore and the intellectual world of Victorian literature, the novel begins with Poe’s mysterious death in October 1849. While history records the event as a tragic and unsolved mystery, Death of the Raven proposes a far more extraordinary possibility.
In the story, inventor H. G. Wells receives a letter from the dead that leads him to discover a strange fragment of machinery capable of disturbing time itself. Determined to uncover the truth behind Poe’s final hours, Wells constructs a device known as the Chronoscope, a machine capable of following fractures in history.
What begins as an investigation into a single death soon reveals a much greater danger.
To confront it, Wells assembles an unlikely alliance of some of the greatest literary minds of the nineteenth century, including Mary Shelley, Bram Stoker, Jules Verne, Arthur Conan Doyle, and Robert Louis Stevenson. Together they form the Time-Traveling League of Storytellers, pursuing clues across time and into places where the fabric of history itself begins to unravel.
By weaving real historical figures into an imaginative narrative, Death of the Raven explores the power of storytelling, the mysteries of history, and the fragile boundary between fact and fiction.
“I wanted to bring together some of the most influential writers in literary history and imagine what might happen if they were forced to confront a mystery that threatened not just a life, but the very structure of time,” Gonzalez said.
Death of the Raven is available through major online booksellers in paperback and Kindle editions.
ISBN-13: 979-8251124422
Contact
Luis GonzalezContact
201-986-1211
201-986-1211
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