Unpack Your Glow with Piece of Cake Moving & C.O. Bigelow
New York, NY, March 12, 2026 --(PR.com)-- C.O. Bigelow and Piece of Cake Moving, two iconic brands, are partnering to launch the Moving Day Glow Up Kit, bringing a touch of luxury and thoughtful detail to the first night in your new home.
C.O. Bigelow is America’s oldest apothecary, pairing nearly two centuries of time-honored formulas with modern routines. Piece of Cake Moving, America’s most beloved mover, is known for its personalized approach and seamless, high-touch service—delivering a first class level of experience to every moving day.
Moving into a new home is more than a change of address; it’s the beginning of a fresh chapter. The two brands have joined forces to create the limited edition Moving Day Glow Up Kit: a curated collection of C.O. Bigelow’s most loved self-care essentials, housed in a limited-edition pouch and designed to help you feel your best as you settle into your new space.
“Moving day is an exciting milestone, but it can also be an extremely stressful time. We wanted to make the experience easier by offering a curated assortment of moving-day essentials so customers can effortlessly focus on settling into their new space. Our partnership with Piece of Cake will ensure a smoother transition throughout the moving process, removing some of the pressure and making it more convenient from start to finish,” said Ian Ginsberg, President of C.O. Bigelow.
Both brands are centered in showing up for people at meaningful moments. Each transforms everyday rituals into experiences that feel personal, thoughtful, and confidence-building. Together, they support and empower individuals to embrace what’s next with confidence and clarity.
“Moving is one of life’s biggest transitions, and our goal has always been to make that day feel effortless for our customers,” said Voyo Popovic, founder of Piece of Cake Moving & Storage. “Partnering with C.O. Bigelow has been a perfect match because together we’re making the first night in a new home feel even more special.”
Every detail of the kit reflects the shared values of both brands. C.O. Bigelow’s trusted formulas cover the essentials you'll need for the first night (and beyond), while Piece of Cake Moving’s signature attention to detail elevates every step of the move. Together, the kit blends comfort, style and elevation - everything you need to start fresh in your new space with ease.
The Moving Day Glow Up Kit is available for purchase nationwide at COBigelow.com and MyPieceofCakeMove.com.
For Press Inquiries and More Information or Images
Please contact Tractenberg & Co. // Jsands@tractenberg.com
C.O. Bigelow is America’s oldest apothecary, pairing nearly two centuries of time-honored formulas with modern routines. Piece of Cake Moving, America’s most beloved mover, is known for its personalized approach and seamless, high-touch service—delivering a first class level of experience to every moving day.
Moving into a new home is more than a change of address; it’s the beginning of a fresh chapter. The two brands have joined forces to create the limited edition Moving Day Glow Up Kit: a curated collection of C.O. Bigelow’s most loved self-care essentials, housed in a limited-edition pouch and designed to help you feel your best as you settle into your new space.
“Moving day is an exciting milestone, but it can also be an extremely stressful time. We wanted to make the experience easier by offering a curated assortment of moving-day essentials so customers can effortlessly focus on settling into their new space. Our partnership with Piece of Cake will ensure a smoother transition throughout the moving process, removing some of the pressure and making it more convenient from start to finish,” said Ian Ginsberg, President of C.O. Bigelow.
Both brands are centered in showing up for people at meaningful moments. Each transforms everyday rituals into experiences that feel personal, thoughtful, and confidence-building. Together, they support and empower individuals to embrace what’s next with confidence and clarity.
“Moving is one of life’s biggest transitions, and our goal has always been to make that day feel effortless for our customers,” said Voyo Popovic, founder of Piece of Cake Moving & Storage. “Partnering with C.O. Bigelow has been a perfect match because together we’re making the first night in a new home feel even more special.”
Every detail of the kit reflects the shared values of both brands. C.O. Bigelow’s trusted formulas cover the essentials you'll need for the first night (and beyond), while Piece of Cake Moving’s signature attention to detail elevates every step of the move. Together, the kit blends comfort, style and elevation - everything you need to start fresh in your new space with ease.
The Moving Day Glow Up Kit is available for purchase nationwide at COBigelow.com and MyPieceofCakeMove.com.
For Press Inquiries and More Information or Images
Please contact Tractenberg & Co. // Jsands@tractenberg.com
Contact
Tractenberg & Co.Contact
Jackie Sands
212-929-7979
Jackie Sands
212-929-7979
Categories