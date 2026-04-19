£116,062 Raised at Enchanting Midsummer Night’s Dream Ball

BOBC’s Enchanting Midsummer Night’s Dream Ball raised £116,062 to support vital breast screening equipment for Leeds Teaching Hospitals and Macclesfield NHS. Held at the Kimpton Clocktower Hotel and hosted by Hugh Ferris, the evening featured expert performances, a live auction, generous raffle prizes and powerful messages from the hospitals and charity patron Dame Sarah Storey.