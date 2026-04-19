£116,062 Raised at Enchanting Midsummer Night’s Dream Ball
BOBC’s Enchanting Midsummer Night’s Dream Ball raised £116,062 to support vital breast screening equipment for Leeds Teaching Hospitals and Macclesfield NHS. Held at the Kimpton Clocktower Hotel and hosted by Hugh Ferris, the evening featured expert performances, a live auction, generous raffle prizes and powerful messages from the hospitals and charity patron Dame Sarah Storey.
Manchester, United Kingdom, April 19, 2026 --(PR.com)-- An unforgettable evening of glamour, generosity and entertainment saw £116,062 raised for BOBC at the charity’s spectacular Midsummer Night’s Dream Ball on Saturday 7 March 2026 at the Kimpton Clocktower Hotel.
Guests stepped into a setting inspired by Shakespeare’s famous tale, with the venue transformed into a dreamlike woodland where music, performers and beautifully dressed guests brought the theme to life. The evening’s programme featured immersive entertainment, speeches, auctions and live performances that captivated the room throughout the night.
The immersive atmosphere was further elevated by Aventive Group, who delivered one of the evening’s most impressive visual experiences.
The evening was compered by Hugh Ferris, who guided guests through the programme with warmth, humour and energy, helping create an atmosphere that was both celebratory and inspiring.
The night’s main sponsor was Ian Wilkinson of DJH Perspective Wealth Management, whose generous support helped make the event possible. Ian also took to the stage during the evening to deliver a speech that was both informative and full of humour, warmly engaging the audience while highlighting the importance of the charity’s work.
Guests also heard directly from the hospitals that will benefit from the funds raised. Leeds Teaching Hospitals and the Macclesfield NHS Breast Unit shared moving video messages explaining how the vital equipment funded by the evening will support earlier detection and improved patient care. The audience was also deeply touched by a heartfelt message of support from Dame Sarah Storey, the charity’s Founder Patron, who spoke passionately about the importance of the charity’s work and the difference the fundraising will make to patients and their families.
Entertainment throughout the night was delivered by Carmina Entertainment, whose performances blended extravagant costumes, dance, singing and acrobatics. Their theatrical sets brought the enchanted theme to life and left the audience mesmerised and cheering for more.
A particularly moving moment of the evening came from actress, singer and vocal coach Liz Long, who delivered a dramatic monologue followed by a beautiful singing performance.
A special artistic moment came from Ben Mosley, the Official Artist to Team GB, who generously donated an original painting to be auctioned during the evening. He created a speed-paint video showing the artwork being brought to life, which was shown to guests during the live auction. The striking gold-leaf piece captured the spirit of the evening and helped raise further funds for the charity.
Guests also had the opportunity to take part in a raffle featuring two exceptional prizes generously donated by supporters of the charity. Shelley Raja from Scan Computers donated a MacBook Air, while Sue Hart from Slack and Andrews provided a diamond pendant valued at £6,000.
Later in the evening, Kevin Simm, lead singer for Wet, Wet, Wet and winner of The Voice 2016 took to the stage and quickly filled the dance floor, delivering a high-energy performance.
The night concluded with the announcement that £116,062 had been raised through generous donations, auctions and fundraising activities. Funds raised from the evening will go directly towards vital breast screening equipment for Macclesfield NHS Breast Unit and Leeds Teaching Hospitals, helping to support earlier detection and improved care for patients.
Funds raised from the evening will go directly towards vital diagnostic breast screening equipment, including £100,000 worth of equipment for Leeds Teaching Hospitals and £150,000 for New Alderley House at Macclesfield NHS Breast Unit, helping to support earlier detection and improved care for patients.
Debbie Dowie, Founder and Volunteer Chair of BOBC, said:
“The Midsummer Night's Dream ball was truly magical. I was completely blown away by the generosity in the room and by the incredible support from our guests, sponsors and volunteers. Every pound raised will help us continue our vital work supporting breast screening services. From the bottom of my heart, thank you to everyone who made the evening so special.”
Next on the charity’s calendar is the Enchanted Ladies Lunch, taking place at Rivington Barn on 30 April, which promises another wonderful afternoon of fundraising, community and celebration.
Guests stepped into a setting inspired by Shakespeare’s famous tale, with the venue transformed into a dreamlike woodland where music, performers and beautifully dressed guests brought the theme to life. The evening’s programme featured immersive entertainment, speeches, auctions and live performances that captivated the room throughout the night.
The immersive atmosphere was further elevated by Aventive Group, who delivered one of the evening’s most impressive visual experiences.
The evening was compered by Hugh Ferris, who guided guests through the programme with warmth, humour and energy, helping create an atmosphere that was both celebratory and inspiring.
The night’s main sponsor was Ian Wilkinson of DJH Perspective Wealth Management, whose generous support helped make the event possible. Ian also took to the stage during the evening to deliver a speech that was both informative and full of humour, warmly engaging the audience while highlighting the importance of the charity’s work.
Guests also heard directly from the hospitals that will benefit from the funds raised. Leeds Teaching Hospitals and the Macclesfield NHS Breast Unit shared moving video messages explaining how the vital equipment funded by the evening will support earlier detection and improved patient care. The audience was also deeply touched by a heartfelt message of support from Dame Sarah Storey, the charity’s Founder Patron, who spoke passionately about the importance of the charity’s work and the difference the fundraising will make to patients and their families.
Entertainment throughout the night was delivered by Carmina Entertainment, whose performances blended extravagant costumes, dance, singing and acrobatics. Their theatrical sets brought the enchanted theme to life and left the audience mesmerised and cheering for more.
A particularly moving moment of the evening came from actress, singer and vocal coach Liz Long, who delivered a dramatic monologue followed by a beautiful singing performance.
A special artistic moment came from Ben Mosley, the Official Artist to Team GB, who generously donated an original painting to be auctioned during the evening. He created a speed-paint video showing the artwork being brought to life, which was shown to guests during the live auction. The striking gold-leaf piece captured the spirit of the evening and helped raise further funds for the charity.
Guests also had the opportunity to take part in a raffle featuring two exceptional prizes generously donated by supporters of the charity. Shelley Raja from Scan Computers donated a MacBook Air, while Sue Hart from Slack and Andrews provided a diamond pendant valued at £6,000.
Later in the evening, Kevin Simm, lead singer for Wet, Wet, Wet and winner of The Voice 2016 took to the stage and quickly filled the dance floor, delivering a high-energy performance.
The night concluded with the announcement that £116,062 had been raised through generous donations, auctions and fundraising activities. Funds raised from the evening will go directly towards vital breast screening equipment for Macclesfield NHS Breast Unit and Leeds Teaching Hospitals, helping to support earlier detection and improved care for patients.
Funds raised from the evening will go directly towards vital diagnostic breast screening equipment, including £100,000 worth of equipment for Leeds Teaching Hospitals and £150,000 for New Alderley House at Macclesfield NHS Breast Unit, helping to support earlier detection and improved care for patients.
Debbie Dowie, Founder and Volunteer Chair of BOBC, said:
“The Midsummer Night's Dream ball was truly magical. I was completely blown away by the generosity in the room and by the incredible support from our guests, sponsors and volunteers. Every pound raised will help us continue our vital work supporting breast screening services. From the bottom of my heart, thank you to everyone who made the evening so special.”
Next on the charity’s calendar is the Enchanted Ladies Lunch, taking place at Rivington Barn on 30 April, which promises another wonderful afternoon of fundraising, community and celebration.
Contact
Boot Out Breast CancerContact
Linda Mulvey
+44 7507 248876
https://bootoutbreastcancer.org.uk
Linda Mulvey
+44 7507 248876
https://bootoutbreastcancer.org.uk
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