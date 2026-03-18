Author Esaias Cassidy’s New Book, "Mr. Sun, Mr. Moon: An Anthology of the Corrupt and the Defiant Few," Follows the Lives of Those in a World on the Brink of Destruction
Recent release “Mr. Sun, Mr. Moon: An Anthology of the Corrupt and the Defiant Few” from Page Publishing author Esaias Cassidy is a compelling series of stories that center around individuals living in a dystopian world where freedom is gone and the threat of war looms. From struggling artists to those seeking vengeance, Cassidy’s stories explore rebellion and hope amidst desolation.
Kalaheo, HI, March 18, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Esaias Cassidy, a writer and short film director who lives on the island of Kaua’i, Hawaii, has completed his new book, “Mr. Sun, Mr. Moon: An Anthology of the Corrupt and the Defiant Few”: a gripping collection that follows the lives of those struggling to survive in a world where freedom is a distant memory.
“ALL IN THE EYES OF THE ONE WHO RULES ALL, he explores the fractured stories of those who live in a world that is teetering on the verge of its last breath of peace,” writes Cassidy.
“From a struggling harmonica player in a bar that has lost the art’s authenticity to an American Dream–seeking data entry clerk stuck in the disillusion of his surreal office duplex—each character wrestles with their own unraveling.
“In the country of Xartasia on the brink of erupting into a new world war due to its dictatorial government, a slave reminisces about his ephemeral life before and during his days of distant freedom. Elsewhere, a couple brought together by loss seeks vengeance on a fraudulent corporation that has shattered their lives.”
Published by Page Publishing, Esaias Cassidy’s enthralling series will take readers on a journey through a landscape where rebellion has its consequences, raising the question of who truly rules the world.
Readers who wish to experience this thought-provoking work can purchase “Mr. Sun, Mr. Moon: An Anthology of the Corrupt and the Defiant Few” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
“ALL IN THE EYES OF THE ONE WHO RULES ALL, he explores the fractured stories of those who live in a world that is teetering on the verge of its last breath of peace,” writes Cassidy.
“From a struggling harmonica player in a bar that has lost the art’s authenticity to an American Dream–seeking data entry clerk stuck in the disillusion of his surreal office duplex—each character wrestles with their own unraveling.
“In the country of Xartasia on the brink of erupting into a new world war due to its dictatorial government, a slave reminisces about his ephemeral life before and during his days of distant freedom. Elsewhere, a couple brought together by loss seeks vengeance on a fraudulent corporation that has shattered their lives.”
Published by Page Publishing, Esaias Cassidy’s enthralling series will take readers on a journey through a landscape where rebellion has its consequences, raising the question of who truly rules the world.
Readers who wish to experience this thought-provoking work can purchase “Mr. Sun, Mr. Moon: An Anthology of the Corrupt and the Defiant Few” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
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www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
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