Author Esaias Cassidy’s New Book, "Mr. Sun, Mr. Moon: An Anthology of the Corrupt and the Defiant Few," Follows the Lives of Those in a World on the Brink of Destruction

Recent release “Mr. Sun, Mr. Moon: An Anthology of the Corrupt and the Defiant Few” from Page Publishing author Esaias Cassidy is a compelling series of stories that center around individuals living in a dystopian world where freedom is gone and the threat of war looms. From struggling artists to those seeking vengeance, Cassidy’s stories explore rebellion and hope amidst desolation.