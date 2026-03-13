Lewis & Maese Antiques & Auctions to Feature Rare Bonnie Parker Letter in Upcoming "ManCave & Firearms" Auction

Rare Bonnie Parker Handwritten Letter Expected to Fetch up to $85,000 at Houston Auction. Lewis & Maese Antiques & Auctions is proud to announce the upcoming ManCave & Firearms Auction on Sunday, April 12th at 11:00 AM CT. The event features over 500 lots of high-end collectibles, headlined by a significant piece of American history: an original, handwritten letter from the notorious outlaw Bonnie Parker (Lot #94).