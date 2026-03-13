Lewis & Maese Antiques & Auctions to Feature Rare Bonnie Parker Letter in Upcoming "ManCave & Firearms" Auction
Rare Bonnie Parker Handwritten Letter Expected to Fetch up to $85,000 at Houston Auction. Lewis & Maese Antiques & Auctions is proud to announce the upcoming ManCave & Firearms Auction on Sunday, April 12th at 11:00 AM CT. The event features over 500 lots of high-end collectibles, headlined by a significant piece of American history: an original, handwritten letter from the notorious outlaw Bonnie Parker (Lot #94).
Houston, TX, March 13, 2026 --(PR.com)-- History buffs and high-stakes collectors are turning their sights toward Houston this April as Lewis & Maese Antiques & Auctions announces its highly anticipated ManCave & Firearms Auction. Scheduled for Sunday, April 12th at 11:00 AM Central Time, the event features over 500 lots of museum-quality artifacts, including a haunting, rare piece of American outlaw history.
The "crown jewel" of the auction is Lot #94: an original, handwritten letter from Bonnie Parker to her sister, dated June 23, 1933. Written just thirteen days after the Wellington, Texas, car crash that left Bonnie hideously burned and partially disabled by battery acid, the letter offers a visceral, first-hand account of life on the run with Clyde Barrow.
“This isn’t just a signature; it’s a time capsule of desperation,” says the team at Lewis & Maese. “Bonnie writes of ‘hell’s flame’ overwhelming her and the ‘devil’s fury’ burning from her innards. It is a raw, heartbreaking look at the physical pain she endured while Clyde refused to leave her side.”
The lot includes the original letter postmarked June 23, 1933, and is accompanied by a June 30, 1933, FBI intercept letter, confirming that J. Edgar Hoover’s bureau was actively tracking the correspondence between the Barrow Gang and their families.
Beyond the Outlaws: 500+ Lots for the Ultimate Collector
While the Bonnie Parker letter anchors the historical section, the auction offers a massive variety of items curated for the "ManCave" enthusiast:
Historical & Modern Firearms: Featuring a Colt Python .357 Magnum, Winchester Model 94 rifles, and Civil War-era antique pieces.
Gold & Security: Multiple 1 oz American Eagle Gold Coins and a high-security Knight Series Pendleton Safe.
Sports Legends: Framed, autographed memorabilia from icons including Muhammad Ali, Peyton Manning, and Joe Montana.
Decor & Art: Texas bronze sculptures, Black Forest cuckoo clocks, and Native American jewelry.
Auction & Preview Details
Bidders are encouraged to inspect these rare items in person at the Lewis & Maese Houston gallery.
Public Preview: Monday – Friday, April 6–10 (10 AM – 5 PM) and Saturday, April 11 (12 PM – 4 PM).
Location: 7777 Blankenship Dr., Houston, TX 77055.
Live Auction: Sunday, April 12, starting at 11:00 AM CT.
Participation is available via absentee bidding, phone bidding, or live online bidding through the Lewis & Maese digital catalog.
About Lewis & Maese Antiques & Auctions:
Based in Houston, Texas, Lewis & Maese is a premier auction house specializing in fine art, antiques, and estate liquidations. With decades of expertise, they remain a trusted representative for unique historical collections and luxury goods.
Media Contact:
Lewis & Maese Antiques & Auctions
Phone: 713-869-1335
Website: www.LMAuctionCo.com
