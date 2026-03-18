Author Amber Leet’s New Book, "Life as a Kitten," is a Charming Tale That Follows Chaos the Kitten Who Loves to Get Into Trouble and Cause Mischief for His Friends
Recent release “Life as a Kitten” from Page Publishing author Amber Leet is a riveting story that centers around Chaos, a mischievous kitten who has trouble behaving well and loves to cause all sorts of problems. From getting tangled up in yarn to breaking a coffee mug, Chaos will never miss a chance to cause chaos for himself and others.
Waltham, MA, March 18, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Amber Leet has completed her new book, “Life as a Kitten”: a heartfelt story of a kitten named Chaos who causes all sorts of trouble despite his friend Kitty warning him of the consequences.
“Chaos is a mischievous kitten learning how to behave,” writes Leet. “His ladybug friend hides when Chaos gets into trouble. Get ready to follow this lovable kitten on a journey of mischief and a hunt to find Ladybug when she hides.”
Published by Page Publishing, Amber Leet’s engaging tale will captivate readers of all ages as they follow along on Chaos’s journey to learn how to behave, no matter how fun causing mischief can be. With vibrant artwork to help bring Leet’s story to life, as well as an interactive element of finding Chaos’s ladybug friend on each page, “Life as a Kitten” is sure to delight young readers, making this a beloved addition to any family library.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Life as a Kitten” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
“Chaos is a mischievous kitten learning how to behave,” writes Leet. “His ladybug friend hides when Chaos gets into trouble. Get ready to follow this lovable kitten on a journey of mischief and a hunt to find Ladybug when she hides.”
Published by Page Publishing, Amber Leet’s engaging tale will captivate readers of all ages as they follow along on Chaos’s journey to learn how to behave, no matter how fun causing mischief can be. With vibrant artwork to help bring Leet’s story to life, as well as an interactive element of finding Chaos’s ladybug friend on each page, “Life as a Kitten” is sure to delight young readers, making this a beloved addition to any family library.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Life as a Kitten” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories