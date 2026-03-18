Author Amber Leet’s New Book, "Life as a Kitten," is a Charming Tale That Follows Chaos the Kitten Who Loves to Get Into Trouble and Cause Mischief for His Friends

Recent release “Life as a Kitten” from Page Publishing author Amber Leet is a riveting story that centers around Chaos, a mischievous kitten who has trouble behaving well and loves to cause all sorts of problems. From getting tangled up in yarn to breaking a coffee mug, Chaos will never miss a chance to cause chaos for himself and others.