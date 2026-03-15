Georgia Argus Broker Affiliate Announces Sale of Richmond Hill Self Storage Facility
Richmond Hill, GA, March 15, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Carrie Stowell of Coastal Storage Group is pleased to announce the sale of Richmond Hill Lock-N-Store, located at 400 Longwood Drive in Richmond Hill, GA. This well-established, 1.57-acre self-storage facility offers 27,200 RSF of storage within the Savannah MSA.
Coastal Storage Group was honored to represent the Buyer in a transaction that faced challenges due to an extended government shutdown, which caused significant delays. Carrie Stowell worked closely with the seller’s agent, Michael Morrison of Superior Capital Advisors and the lending teams, to advocate for her client and keep the deal on track, ultimately achieving a successful closing.
Coastal Storage Group rebranded from Weaver Realty in January of 2024 and has been the Argus Self Storage Advisor Affiliate since 1999 covering the states of Florida and now Georgia. During that time, they have specialized in the acquisition, disposition, and evaluation of self-storage properties of all types and sizes. For information, reach out to Carrie Stowell at 904-386-4976.
Based in Denver, Colorado, Argus Self Storage Advisors was formed in 1994 to assist owners and investors of self-storage with their real estate needs. Through the years, Argus has assembled a network of real estate brokers experienced in self-storage and income property investments. Now the largest self-storage brokerage network in the United States, Argus has 36 Broker Affiliates covering nearly 40 markets. These brokers are able to meet the needs of self-storage investors and owners whether it is acting as a buyer’s agent or listing and marketing a property. For more information, call 1-800-55-STORE or visit www.argus-selfstorage.com.
Coastal Storage Group was honored to represent the Buyer in a transaction that faced challenges due to an extended government shutdown, which caused significant delays. Carrie Stowell worked closely with the seller’s agent, Michael Morrison of Superior Capital Advisors and the lending teams, to advocate for her client and keep the deal on track, ultimately achieving a successful closing.
Coastal Storage Group rebranded from Weaver Realty in January of 2024 and has been the Argus Self Storage Advisor Affiliate since 1999 covering the states of Florida and now Georgia. During that time, they have specialized in the acquisition, disposition, and evaluation of self-storage properties of all types and sizes. For information, reach out to Carrie Stowell at 904-386-4976.
Based in Denver, Colorado, Argus Self Storage Advisors was formed in 1994 to assist owners and investors of self-storage with their real estate needs. Through the years, Argus has assembled a network of real estate brokers experienced in self-storage and income property investments. Now the largest self-storage brokerage network in the United States, Argus has 36 Broker Affiliates covering nearly 40 markets. These brokers are able to meet the needs of self-storage investors and owners whether it is acting as a buyer’s agent or listing and marketing a property. For more information, call 1-800-55-STORE or visit www.argus-selfstorage.com.
Contact
Argus Self Storage AdvisorsContact
Amy Hitchingham
800-557-8673
www.argus-selfstorage.com
Amy Hitchingham
800-557-8673
www.argus-selfstorage.com
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