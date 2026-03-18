Authors Bella Voss and Arrow Voss’s New Book, "Danny's Gambit: Book 1," Follows the Zedomeko Clan, Which Continues the Fight Against Hitler’s Agenda in the 21st Century

Recent release “Danny's Gambit: Book 1” from Covenant Books authors Bella Voss and Arrow Voss is a gripping historical fiction novel that centers around the Zedomeko clan, which have vowed to continue the fight against Hitler’s ideology that have continued to live on in the modern era and continue to poison society.