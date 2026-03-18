Authors Bella Voss and Arrow Voss’s New Book, "Danny's Gambit: Book 1," Follows the Zedomeko Clan, Which Continues the Fight Against Hitler’s Agenda in the 21st Century
Recent release “Danny's Gambit: Book 1” from Covenant Books authors Bella Voss and Arrow Voss is a gripping historical fiction novel that centers around the Zedomeko clan, which have vowed to continue the fight against Hitler’s ideology that have continued to live on in the modern era and continue to poison society.
New York, NY, March 18, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Bella Voss, who enjoys gardening and horseback riding, and Arrow Voss, a green belt in North American Kenpo, have completed their new book, “Danny's Gambit: Book 1”: a compelling tale that follows Danny and the Zedomeko clan as they work to fight back against Hitler’s enduring spirit and ideology.
“The fictional Zedomeko clan have taken a sacred vow to defeat Hitler’s plans and agenda for the Third Reich in the twenty-first century,” write Bella and Arrow. “This story brings the reader into the successful implementation of some the plans and the intricate process used to succeed. And how one young man named Danny seizes the day and helps his family succeed beyond their wildest imaginations.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Bella Voss and Arrow Voss’s new book will transport readers as they follow along on this epic historical fiction and the fight to end Hitler’s influence once and for all. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Danny’s Gambit: Book 1” is sure to leave readers spellbound right up until the very end.
Readers can purchase “Danny's Gambit: Book 1” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
“The fictional Zedomeko clan have taken a sacred vow to defeat Hitler’s plans and agenda for the Third Reich in the twenty-first century,” write Bella and Arrow. “This story brings the reader into the successful implementation of some the plans and the intricate process used to succeed. And how one young man named Danny seizes the day and helps his family succeed beyond their wildest imaginations.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Bella Voss and Arrow Voss’s new book will transport readers as they follow along on this epic historical fiction and the fight to end Hitler’s influence once and for all. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Danny’s Gambit: Book 1” is sure to leave readers spellbound right up until the very end.
Readers can purchase “Danny's Gambit: Book 1” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
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www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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