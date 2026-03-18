Author Russ Nettles’s New Book, "What The Holy Spirit Said," is a Powerful Resource for Those Seeking to Better Understand the Bible Along Their Spiritual Journey

Recent release “What The Holy Spirit Said” from Covenant Books author Russ Nettles is a poignant, faith-based account that aims to get to the heart of the Bible and God’s teaching. Through his writings, Nettles will help remind readers of the importance of their faith and holding a steadfast connection with Christ through all of life’s trials.