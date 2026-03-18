Author Russ Nettles’s New Book, "What The Holy Spirit Said," is a Powerful Resource for Those Seeking to Better Understand the Bible Along Their Spiritual Journey
Recent release “What The Holy Spirit Said” from Covenant Books author Russ Nettles is a poignant, faith-based account that aims to get to the heart of the Bible and God’s teaching. Through his writings, Nettles will help remind readers of the importance of their faith and holding a steadfast connection with Christ through all of life’s trials.
Duluth, GA, March 18, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Russ Nettles, a loving husband who enjoys spending his retirement with his wife, has completed his new book, “What The Holy Spirit Said”: a potent and thought-provoking tool that aims to help readers gain deeper understanding of God’s Holy Word.
“This book is exciting and invigorating,” writes Nettles. “It gets to the heart of the Bible and will open your eyes to what is important and necessary to stay the course. Share the way to heaven and live a life in eternity with Jesus.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Russ Nettles’s new book is a stirring call to action that will help invigorate readers from all walks of life on their journey with Christ.
Readers can purchase “What The Holy Spirit Said” in paperback, eBook, or audiobook at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
“This book is exciting and invigorating,” writes Nettles. “It gets to the heart of the Bible and will open your eyes to what is important and necessary to stay the course. Share the way to heaven and live a life in eternity with Jesus.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Russ Nettles’s new book is a stirring call to action that will help invigorate readers from all walks of life on their journey with Christ.
Readers can purchase “What The Holy Spirit Said” in paperback, eBook, or audiobook at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
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Covenant BooksContact
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800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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