Author Carole Young’s New Book, “Imagine This!: And a Whole Lot More,” is a Charming Tale That Follows a Young Boy Who Imagines All Sorts of Brilliant Scenarios
Recent release “Imagine This!: And a Whole Lot More” from Covenant Books author and illustrator Carole Young is an inspiring and playful story that centers around Easton, a young boy who does not let the limitations of being in a wheelchair keep him from using the freedom of his imagination to experience the world in new, fun and exciting ways. From flying on a bird to a book’s pages coming to life, Easton’s imagination knows no bounds.
Boscobel, WI, March 18, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Carole Young, a retired art teacher who lives with her husband, Gary, and their cats in a small town in Southwest Wisconsin, has completed her new book, “Imagine This!: And a Whole Lot More”: a captivating tale that invites readers to follow along as young Easton imagines new adventures with each turn of the page.
The author shares “Have you ever wished you were so small you could explore the tiniest of places?
“How much would a ticket cost you if you could take a flight on a bluebird?
“If you were an astronaut, what would you see if you exited earth’s orbit and ventured into outer space?
“Follow Easton’s adventures as he uses his imagination to uncover the answers to these questions and more!”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Carole Young’s new book will encourage readers to embrace their own imagination just like Easton, thinking up new and incredible scenarios that could only be possible in one’s mind. With her vibrant artwork to help bring Young’s story to life, “Imagine This!: And a Whole Lot More” is sure to delight readers of all ages, making this a beloved and inspiring addition to any family library.
Readers can purchase “Imagine This!: And a Whole Lot More” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
The author shares “Have you ever wished you were so small you could explore the tiniest of places?
“How much would a ticket cost you if you could take a flight on a bluebird?
“If you were an astronaut, what would you see if you exited earth’s orbit and ventured into outer space?
“Follow Easton’s adventures as he uses his imagination to uncover the answers to these questions and more!”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Carole Young’s new book will encourage readers to embrace their own imagination just like Easton, thinking up new and incredible scenarios that could only be possible in one’s mind. With her vibrant artwork to help bring Young’s story to life, “Imagine This!: And a Whole Lot More” is sure to delight readers of all ages, making this a beloved and inspiring addition to any family library.
Readers can purchase “Imagine This!: And a Whole Lot More” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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