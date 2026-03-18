Author Carole Young’s New Book, “Imagine This!: And a Whole Lot More,” is a Charming Tale That Follows a Young Boy Who Imagines All Sorts of Brilliant Scenarios

Recent release “Imagine This!: And a Whole Lot More” from Covenant Books author and illustrator Carole Young is an inspiring and playful story that centers around Easton, a young boy who does not let the limitations of being in a wheelchair keep him from using the freedom of his imagination to experience the world in new, fun and exciting ways. From flying on a bird to a book’s pages coming to life, Easton’s imagination knows no bounds.