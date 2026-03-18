Author Ronnie Crabtree’s New Book, "Make America God’s Again," is a Compelling Read That Demonstrates the Importance of Returning America to a God-Honoring Nation

Recent release “Make America God’s Again” from Covenant Books author Ronnie Crabtree is a thought-provoking series arguing that America is slipping away from its God-fearing roots, and in order to return the country to its former glory, it must return to God and follow not only the Ten Commandments but Christ’s teachings as well.