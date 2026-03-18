Author Ronnie Crabtree’s New Book, "Make America God’s Again," is a Compelling Read That Demonstrates the Importance of Returning America to a God-Honoring Nation
Recent release “Make America God’s Again” from Covenant Books author Ronnie Crabtree is a thought-provoking series arguing that America is slipping away from its God-fearing roots, and in order to return the country to its former glory, it must return to God and follow not only the Ten Commandments but Christ’s teachings as well.
Morrisville, NC, March 18, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Ronnie Crabtree has completed his new book, “Make America God’s Again”: a poignant and engaging read that emphasizes how America, in order to repair the damage that has been inflicted upon the nation, must return to God and His laws before it is too late.
“America is slowly slipping away from God on a day-to-day basis,” writes Crabtree. “America as we know it was formed on the basis that we were a nation that belongs to God alone. But it seems the more laws we pass in this country, the more uncivilized we become. There is so much hatred in America today, and this book is designed to challenge the scientific community to the plausible existence of a loving God, as He and Jesus both love a repentant sinner. This book also takes a hard look at returning the teaching of the Bible to both public and private schools as well as a third political party that represents the values of most middle-class working families here in America.
“The time is long past due to return to the living loving Lord God Almighty and treating each other with love, compassion, empathy, and kindness, along with living under the confines of the Ten Commandments and the two Commandments Jesus taught us: to love God and to love one another!”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Ronnie Crabtree’s new book will resonate with readers who are seeking answers to America’s problems, exploring how returning the country to God again is not only a step in the right direction but the only step that will bring about lasting change.
Readers can purchase “Make America God’s Again” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
“America is slowly slipping away from God on a day-to-day basis,” writes Crabtree. “America as we know it was formed on the basis that we were a nation that belongs to God alone. But it seems the more laws we pass in this country, the more uncivilized we become. There is so much hatred in America today, and this book is designed to challenge the scientific community to the plausible existence of a loving God, as He and Jesus both love a repentant sinner. This book also takes a hard look at returning the teaching of the Bible to both public and private schools as well as a third political party that represents the values of most middle-class working families here in America.
“The time is long past due to return to the living loving Lord God Almighty and treating each other with love, compassion, empathy, and kindness, along with living under the confines of the Ten Commandments and the two Commandments Jesus taught us: to love God and to love one another!”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Ronnie Crabtree’s new book will resonate with readers who are seeking answers to America’s problems, exploring how returning the country to God again is not only a step in the right direction but the only step that will bring about lasting change.
Readers can purchase “Make America God’s Again” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
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Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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