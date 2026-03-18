Author Eugene H. Schmitt III, MD’s New Book, “An Insider's Solution to the Health Care Crisis,” Explores a New Approach to Delivering Health Care in America
Recent release “An Insider's Solution to the Health Care Crisis: A New Model of Health Care Delivery” from Covenant Books author Eugene H. Schmitt III, MD is an in-depth guide to a new health care model called the Hybrid Health Organization plan, or HHO plan, which could revolutionize access to health care in America while addressing the rising costs that the current model is creating.
Green Bay, WI, March 18, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Eugene H. Schmitt III, MD, a practicing plastic surgeon in Green Bay, Wisconsin, has completed his new book, “An Insider's Solution to the Health Care Crisis: A New Model of Health Care Delivery”: a compelling read that presents a bold and comprehensive proposal for addressing the ongoing health care crisis in the United States, focusing on a Hybrid Health Organization (HHO) plan that aims to improve access to care while controlling costs.
Dr. Eugene H. Schmitt III started his career in a hospital dietary department in 1966 at age fifteen and advanced to an orderly position at age sixteen. He graduated from Marquette University before attending the University of Illinois Medical School as a member of the James Scholar Program. He volunteered at the Crusader Clinic (a free clinic) in Rockford, Illinois, and the Salvation Army’s Adult Rehabilitation Center (formerly known as the detox center). Additionally, he has honed his skills and expertise across some of the best medical institutions in the world, spending eight years as a resident at Mayo Clinic (general and plastic surgery) and doing externships at Harvard (Massachusetts General Hospital), Yale, Johns Hopkins, and Cook County Hospital (trauma unit). Despite working full-time and having a full patient roster, Dr. Schmitt wrote this book to rethink and give back to the medical community that has been such an important part of his life.
In “An Insider's Solution to the Health Care Crisis: A New Model of Health Care Delivery,” author Dr. Eugene H. Schmitt III draws upon his sixty years of extensive experience in health care to highlight the systemic issues plaguing the current health care delivery model. Dr. Schmitt III identifies critical problems within the current health care system, including rising costs and limited access to care. To address these issues, his HHO plan breaks down medically indicated care using ICD-10 and CPT codes into four distinct categories: basic, lifesaving, and catastrophic (which are essential), as well as elective. This categorization allows for different payment structures and prioritizes essential services while offering flexibility for elective procedures.
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Eugene H. Schmitt III, MD’s new book is a powerful call for action, expressing hope that the HHO plan can serve as a catalyst for the meaningful reform of the US health care system with a clear focus on creating a sustainable and fair system for all.
Readers can purchase “An Insider's Solution to the Health Care Crisis: A New Model of Health Care Delivery” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Dr. Eugene H. Schmitt III started his career in a hospital dietary department in 1966 at age fifteen and advanced to an orderly position at age sixteen. He graduated from Marquette University before attending the University of Illinois Medical School as a member of the James Scholar Program. He volunteered at the Crusader Clinic (a free clinic) in Rockford, Illinois, and the Salvation Army’s Adult Rehabilitation Center (formerly known as the detox center). Additionally, he has honed his skills and expertise across some of the best medical institutions in the world, spending eight years as a resident at Mayo Clinic (general and plastic surgery) and doing externships at Harvard (Massachusetts General Hospital), Yale, Johns Hopkins, and Cook County Hospital (trauma unit). Despite working full-time and having a full patient roster, Dr. Schmitt wrote this book to rethink and give back to the medical community that has been such an important part of his life.
In “An Insider's Solution to the Health Care Crisis: A New Model of Health Care Delivery,” author Dr. Eugene H. Schmitt III draws upon his sixty years of extensive experience in health care to highlight the systemic issues plaguing the current health care delivery model. Dr. Schmitt III identifies critical problems within the current health care system, including rising costs and limited access to care. To address these issues, his HHO plan breaks down medically indicated care using ICD-10 and CPT codes into four distinct categories: basic, lifesaving, and catastrophic (which are essential), as well as elective. This categorization allows for different payment structures and prioritizes essential services while offering flexibility for elective procedures.
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Eugene H. Schmitt III, MD’s new book is a powerful call for action, expressing hope that the HHO plan can serve as a catalyst for the meaningful reform of the US health care system with a clear focus on creating a sustainable and fair system for all.
Readers can purchase “An Insider's Solution to the Health Care Crisis: A New Model of Health Care Delivery” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
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800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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