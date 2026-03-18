Author Eugene H. Schmitt III, MD’s New Book, “An Insider's Solution to the Health Care Crisis,” Explores a New Approach to Delivering Health Care in America

Recent release “An Insider's Solution to the Health Care Crisis: A New Model of Health Care Delivery” from Covenant Books author Eugene H. Schmitt III, MD is an in-depth guide to a new health care model called the Hybrid Health Organization plan, or HHO plan, which could revolutionize access to health care in America while addressing the rising costs that the current model is creating.