Author Art Barela’s New Book, "Life in Dead Trees," is a Collection of Poems and Artwork That Reflect on the Author’s Experiences, Regrets, and Hopes for the Future
Recent release “Life in Dead Trees” from Newman Springs Publishing author Art Barela is a stirring assortment of poetry and artwork that invites readers to pause, reflect, and listen. With each entry, Barela weaves an emotionally stunning and heartfelt account that will resonate with readers from all walks of life.
Wildomar, CA, March 18, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Art Barela, a loving husband, father, and grandfather as well as a poet and a professional artist, illustrator, and environmental designer, has completed his new book, “Life in Dead Trees”: a compelling and thought-provoking series of artwork and lyrical prose that aims to whip up imagery and moments of contemplation, using the imagery of “dead trees” as a metaphor for the enduring power of the human spirit.
“What 'dead trees' mean to me is hardly complex, although it might seem a bit reaching for some,” writes Barela. “'Dead trees' are simply the 'souls of remembrance.' The enduring. The 'still standing.' The dusty, dirty, worn-out, beat-up. The mostly weathered, sometimes wronged, and often regretful. They are the old 'shadow casters' that hold their place against new days. They slump, they tilt, they lean, but they somehow remain. They are the hangers-on. They ask for nothing, short perhaps of the occasional acknowledgment in simply being. They are the ones that were here 'way back when.' They’re the ones that bore witness to so much and so little. They are most of all those who stand convinced that they would have made a move if they could. If only they could have made more of a difference. They are the sorry, the remorseful, the woesome, and 'wondering still.' Not yet blown completely away on the cold breezes and hard, heated, sweltering days that blast then bake every new tomorrow. They may not have answers, but they have observations. They have a sense of perspective that so few would stop and care to ask about. They are the backdrop to times forgotten with their tired, old branches outreaching. No more leaves to drop. No more blossoms to draw attraction. But they would surely be the storytellers. They do have stories to tell. They may be tired, but they all have a little left. Those old dead trees, they were here way back when. Some are here still, and they do remember a few things.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Art Barela’s enthralling tale is an eye-opening collection that invites readers to embark on a powerful journey, encouraging them to imagine the wonderful stories to be found underneath the shade of a dead tree and all this it can symbolize.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase “Life in Dead Trees” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
“What 'dead trees' mean to me is hardly complex, although it might seem a bit reaching for some,” writes Barela. “'Dead trees' are simply the 'souls of remembrance.' The enduring. The 'still standing.' The dusty, dirty, worn-out, beat-up. The mostly weathered, sometimes wronged, and often regretful. They are the old 'shadow casters' that hold their place against new days. They slump, they tilt, they lean, but they somehow remain. They are the hangers-on. They ask for nothing, short perhaps of the occasional acknowledgment in simply being. They are the ones that were here 'way back when.' They’re the ones that bore witness to so much and so little. They are most of all those who stand convinced that they would have made a move if they could. If only they could have made more of a difference. They are the sorry, the remorseful, the woesome, and 'wondering still.' Not yet blown completely away on the cold breezes and hard, heated, sweltering days that blast then bake every new tomorrow. They may not have answers, but they have observations. They have a sense of perspective that so few would stop and care to ask about. They are the backdrop to times forgotten with their tired, old branches outreaching. No more leaves to drop. No more blossoms to draw attraction. But they would surely be the storytellers. They do have stories to tell. They may be tired, but they all have a little left. Those old dead trees, they were here way back when. Some are here still, and they do remember a few things.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Art Barela’s enthralling tale is an eye-opening collection that invites readers to embark on a powerful journey, encouraging them to imagine the wonderful stories to be found underneath the shade of a dead tree and all this it can symbolize.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase “Life in Dead Trees” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories