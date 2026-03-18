Author Art Barela’s New Book, "Life in Dead Trees," is a Collection of Poems and Artwork That Reflect on the Author’s Experiences, Regrets, and Hopes for the Future

Recent release “Life in Dead Trees” from Newman Springs Publishing author Art Barela is a stirring assortment of poetry and artwork that invites readers to pause, reflect, and listen. With each entry, Barela weaves an emotionally stunning and heartfelt account that will resonate with readers from all walks of life.