Carol Wilson Mack’s Newly Released "Shy Girl: Reflections on Love" is a Heartfelt Exploration of the Beauty, Depth, and Divine Purpose of Love
“Shy Girl: Reflections on Love” from Christian Faith Publishing author Carol Wilson Mack is a warmly written and spiritually rich collection that highlights the meaning of love as God intended it. Mack offers readers gentle, inspiring reflections grounded in faith, compassion, and devotion.
Memphis, TN, March 18, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Shy Girl: Reflections on Love”: a touching and faith-centered meditation on love’s true nature and the way it is meant to be shared. “Shy Girl: Reflections on Love” is the creation of published author, Carol Wilson Mack.
Carol Wilson Mack shares, “These words capture love and how it should be and would be shared. First, God loves us, and he chooses to share his universe with us, and he asks us to “Love one another.”
The least we can do to honor his tremendous sacrifice is by loving each other as a reflection of his love for us. This is my example of how I believe the way God wants us to love.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Carol Wilson Mack’s new book offers a tender and uplifting perspective on love, inviting readers to embrace kindness, gratitude, and God’s call to love one another more fully.
Consumers can purchase “Shy Girl: Reflections on Love” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Shy Girl: Reflections on Love”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Carol Wilson Mack shares, “These words capture love and how it should be and would be shared. First, God loves us, and he chooses to share his universe with us, and he asks us to “Love one another.”
The least we can do to honor his tremendous sacrifice is by loving each other as a reflection of his love for us. This is my example of how I believe the way God wants us to love.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Carol Wilson Mack’s new book offers a tender and uplifting perspective on love, inviting readers to embrace kindness, gratitude, and God’s call to love one another more fully.
Consumers can purchase “Shy Girl: Reflections on Love” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Shy Girl: Reflections on Love”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories