Carol Wilson Mack’s Newly Released "Shy Girl: Reflections on Love" is a Heartfelt Exploration of the Beauty, Depth, and Divine Purpose of Love

“Shy Girl: Reflections on Love” from Christian Faith Publishing author Carol Wilson Mack is a warmly written and spiritually rich collection that highlights the meaning of love as God intended it. Mack offers readers gentle, inspiring reflections grounded in faith, compassion, and devotion.