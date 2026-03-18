Barbara D. Young’s Newly Released "Larry’s Adventure: Overcoming Fear" is an Uplifting Children’s Story About Courage, Confidence, and Believing in Yourself
“Larry’s Adventure: Overcoming Fear” from Christian Faith Publishing author Barbara D. Young is a heartwarming tale that encourages young readers to face their fears with determination, friendship, and faith, showing that obstacles can be overcome through perseverance and support.
Farmers Branch, TX, March 18, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Larry’s Adventure: Overcoming Fear”: an inspiring children’s book that follows a young hero learning to rise above doubt and discover his own strength. “Larry’s Adventure: Overcoming Fear” is the creation of published author, Barbara D. Young, who is from Dallas, Texas, where she resides with family and friends. This book is dedicated to her three children, Derrick, Demetra, and Gregory.
Young shares, “This book tells the story of Larry’s new adventure: baseball. Larry finds joy in playing and watching the game. With the support of his friends and family and with patience and practices Larry, ultimately, overcame his fear. In the end, Larry and his teammates emerged victorious capturing the championship.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Barbara D. Young’s new book provides young readers with an engaging and affirming story that reminds them they are capable, valued, and brave.
Consumers can purchase “Larry’s Adventure: Overcoming Fear” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Larry’s Adventure: Overcoming Fear”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Young shares, “This book tells the story of Larry’s new adventure: baseball. Larry finds joy in playing and watching the game. With the support of his friends and family and with patience and practices Larry, ultimately, overcame his fear. In the end, Larry and his teammates emerged victorious capturing the championship.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Barbara D. Young’s new book provides young readers with an engaging and affirming story that reminds them they are capable, valued, and brave.
Consumers can purchase “Larry’s Adventure: Overcoming Fear” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Larry’s Adventure: Overcoming Fear”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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