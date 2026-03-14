Friends of the Los Angeles County Law Library to Honor Judge Dean D. Pregerson (Ret.) and Theane Evangelis at 23rd Annual Beacon of Justice Award Gala
Friends of the Los Angeles County Law Library will honor Judge Dean D. Pregerson (Ret.) and Theane Evangelis at the 23rd Annual Beacon of Justice Award Gala on April 29, 2026, supporting access to justice.
Los Angeles, CA, March 14, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Friends of the Los Angeles County Law Library will host the 23rd Annual Beacon of Justice Award Gala on Wednesday, April 29, 2026, honoring two distinguished leaders in the legal profession: Hon. Dean D. Pregerson (Ret.), former United States District Judge for the Central District of California, and Theane Evangelis, partner at Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP and a nationally recognized appellate advocate.
The Beacon of Justice Award recognizes individuals whose careers demonstrate outstanding leadership and a deep commitment to expanding access to justice.
Judge Pregerson served nearly three decades on the United States District Court for the Central District of California. During his tenure he presided over thousands of civil matters and numerous criminal trials and sentencings, earning a reputation for fairness, independence, and thoughtful jurisprudence. His work included significant rulings involving civil rights and the conditions of confinement in the Los Angeles County jail system. Judge Pregerson also co-founded the Conviction and Sentence Alternatives (CASA) program, an innovative diversion initiative designed to provide alternatives to incarceration and address the root causes of recidivism.
Theane Evangelis is a nationally respected appellate lawyer and partner in the Los Angeles office of Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP, where she serves as Co-Chair of the firm’s Appellate and Constitutional Law Practice Group. Evangelis has argued multiple cases before the United States Supreme Court and numerous federal and state appellate courts. She is widely recognized as one of the country’s leading appellate advocates and has been repeatedly named among the nation’s top lawyers by leading legal publications.
During the evening’s program, Professor Christopher Cameron of Southwestern Law School will introduce Judge Pregerson, and Los Angeles City Attorney Hydee Feldstein Soto will introduce Theane Evangelis.
The annual Beacon of Justice Gala brings together leaders from the bench, bar, and civic community in support of the Los Angeles County Law Library, one of the largest public law libraries in the United States.
Each year, more than 120,000 people across Los Angeles County rely on the Law Library for free legal information, research assistance, and educational programs that help individuals, families, small businesses, tenants, seniors, and self-represented litigants better understand and navigate complex legal systems.
“Access to justice begins with access to reliable legal information,” said Brittani Jackson, Chair of the Friends of the Los Angeles County Law Library Board of Directors. “The Beacon of Justice Gala celebrates leaders who embody a commitment to access to justice, while helping ensure that the Law Library can continue serving the thousands of people across Los Angeles County who depend on its resources each year.”
Proceeds from the gala support programs that expand free access to legal information and justice resources throughout Los Angeles County.
Event Information:
23rd Annual Beacon of Justice Award Gala
Wednesday, April 29, 2026
Mildred L. Lillie Building
Los Angeles County Law Library
301 West First Street
Los Angeles, California 90012
Sponsorship opportunities and tickets are available through Friends of the Los Angeles County Law Library.
More information:Friendoflalawlibrary.org
About Friends of the Los Angeles County Law Library:
Friends of the Los Angeles County Law Library is a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting the programs and services of the Los Angeles County Law Library. Through fundraising, partnerships, and community engagement, Friends helps ensure that individuals across Los Angeles County have access to reliable legal information and resources.
Media Contact:
Jeannine Wisnosky
Friends of the Los Angeles County Law Library
Jeanninew@friendsoflalawlibrary.org
Friendoflalawlibrary.org
The Beacon of Justice Award recognizes individuals whose careers demonstrate outstanding leadership and a deep commitment to expanding access to justice.
Judge Pregerson served nearly three decades on the United States District Court for the Central District of California. During his tenure he presided over thousands of civil matters and numerous criminal trials and sentencings, earning a reputation for fairness, independence, and thoughtful jurisprudence. His work included significant rulings involving civil rights and the conditions of confinement in the Los Angeles County jail system. Judge Pregerson also co-founded the Conviction and Sentence Alternatives (CASA) program, an innovative diversion initiative designed to provide alternatives to incarceration and address the root causes of recidivism.
Theane Evangelis is a nationally respected appellate lawyer and partner in the Los Angeles office of Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP, where she serves as Co-Chair of the firm’s Appellate and Constitutional Law Practice Group. Evangelis has argued multiple cases before the United States Supreme Court and numerous federal and state appellate courts. She is widely recognized as one of the country’s leading appellate advocates and has been repeatedly named among the nation’s top lawyers by leading legal publications.
During the evening’s program, Professor Christopher Cameron of Southwestern Law School will introduce Judge Pregerson, and Los Angeles City Attorney Hydee Feldstein Soto will introduce Theane Evangelis.
The annual Beacon of Justice Gala brings together leaders from the bench, bar, and civic community in support of the Los Angeles County Law Library, one of the largest public law libraries in the United States.
Each year, more than 120,000 people across Los Angeles County rely on the Law Library for free legal information, research assistance, and educational programs that help individuals, families, small businesses, tenants, seniors, and self-represented litigants better understand and navigate complex legal systems.
“Access to justice begins with access to reliable legal information,” said Brittani Jackson, Chair of the Friends of the Los Angeles County Law Library Board of Directors. “The Beacon of Justice Gala celebrates leaders who embody a commitment to access to justice, while helping ensure that the Law Library can continue serving the thousands of people across Los Angeles County who depend on its resources each year.”
Proceeds from the gala support programs that expand free access to legal information and justice resources throughout Los Angeles County.
Event Information:
23rd Annual Beacon of Justice Award Gala
Wednesday, April 29, 2026
Mildred L. Lillie Building
Los Angeles County Law Library
301 West First Street
Los Angeles, California 90012
Sponsorship opportunities and tickets are available through Friends of the Los Angeles County Law Library.
More information:Friendoflalawlibrary.org
About Friends of the Los Angeles County Law Library:
Friends of the Los Angeles County Law Library is a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting the programs and services of the Los Angeles County Law Library. Through fundraising, partnerships, and community engagement, Friends helps ensure that individuals across Los Angeles County have access to reliable legal information and resources.
Media Contact:
Jeannine Wisnosky
Friends of the Los Angeles County Law Library
Jeanninew@friendsoflalawlibrary.org
Friendoflalawlibrary.org
Contact
Friends of the Los Angeles County Law LibraryContact
Jeannine Wisnosky
(424) 209-8868
www.FriendsofLALawLibrary.org
Jeannine Wisnosky
(424) 209-8868
www.FriendsofLALawLibrary.org
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