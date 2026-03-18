Lin Bocherman’s Newly Released "Brief Interruptions" is a Faith-Inspired Novel Exploring Perseverance, Health Challenges, and Trusting God
“Brief Interruptions” from Christian Faith Publishing author Lin Bocherman is a thoughtful novel that follows a woman navigating life with an epileptic disorder while discovering faith, resilience, and purpose through life’s challenges.
New York, NY, March 18, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Brief Interruptions”: a reflective and faith-centered novel that examines how life’s unexpected challenges can shape personal growth, perseverance, and trust in God’s promises. “Brief Interruptions” is the creation of published author, Lin Bocherman, who is currently enjoying retired life in Tennessee. She holds a bachelor’s degree in mathematics and a master’s in public health.
Bocherman shares, “The thing about interruptions is that they never seem to come at a good time. Some last only a short time, but others last way too long. They can impact our health, finances, personal interactions, and even our spiritual life—sometimes all at once.
Brief Interruptions is a composite of life experiences told through the eyes of April Archer, a single woman who suffers from an epileptic seizure disorder that manifests in recurring interruptions in her normal brain activity. As she attempts to navigate life, she makes her share of mistakes and learns less obvious aspects of the disorder in the process. She holds tightly to the promises of God that He will never leave us or forsake us and ultimately learns to appreciate all that is really important.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Lin Bocherman’s new book presents a moving narrative that highlights the importance of faith, endurance, and hope while facing life’s unexpected interruptions.
Consumers can purchase “Brief Interruptions” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Brief Interruptions”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Bocherman shares, “The thing about interruptions is that they never seem to come at a good time. Some last only a short time, but others last way too long. They can impact our health, finances, personal interactions, and even our spiritual life—sometimes all at once.
Brief Interruptions is a composite of life experiences told through the eyes of April Archer, a single woman who suffers from an epileptic seizure disorder that manifests in recurring interruptions in her normal brain activity. As she attempts to navigate life, she makes her share of mistakes and learns less obvious aspects of the disorder in the process. She holds tightly to the promises of God that He will never leave us or forsake us and ultimately learns to appreciate all that is really important.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Lin Bocherman’s new book presents a moving narrative that highlights the importance of faith, endurance, and hope while facing life’s unexpected interruptions.
Consumers can purchase “Brief Interruptions” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Brief Interruptions”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories