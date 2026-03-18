Theresa Catlett’s Newly Released "An Unfinished Task" is a Deeply Personal and Spiritually Reflective Memoir That Explores the Lifelong Journey of Seeking God’s Purpose

“An Unfinished Task” from Christian Faith Publishing author Theresa Catlett is a powerful and transparent work that weaves biblical principles with real-life experiences, offering readers an honest look at growth through hardship and a steadfast walk of faith.