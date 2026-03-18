Theresa Catlett’s Newly Released "An Unfinished Task" is a Deeply Personal and Spiritually Reflective Memoir That Explores the Lifelong Journey of Seeking God’s Purpose
“An Unfinished Task” from Christian Faith Publishing author Theresa Catlett is a powerful and transparent work that weaves biblical principles with real-life experiences, offering readers an honest look at growth through hardship and a steadfast walk of faith.
Knox, IN, March 18, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “An Unfinished Task”: a moving and introspective narrative that presents spiritual doctrines alongside a deeply personal life story. “An Unfinished Task” is the creation of published author, Theresa Catlett, a retired family practice physician who became a doctor after quitting school after the eighth grade and later getting a GED. She currently resides in Knox, Indiana, with two of her eighteen grandchildren. She enjoys gardening, family, and being active in the ministries of her local church. Having traveled extensively to four continents, mostly for short-term missionary work, and having visited thirty-eight of the fifty states in the United States, she is still most comfortable in her rural Indiana community.
Catlett shares, “An Unfinished Task is a book written in parallel, presenting first the biblical doctrines and concepts and then telling the story of one person’s life journey as she has sought to follow those principles. It is a story of faith, perseverance, and a deepening relationship with God.
An Unfinished Task takes a painfully honest look at the emotions and growth that take place as the author seeks to follow God and live a life pleasing to Him. This book is based on the author’s life.
It is the author’s wish that this story of her struggles and walk with God will be an encouragement for you to stand firm in Christ in the face of adversity and finish your life as a strong witness for Him, bringing glory and honor to God.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Theresa Catlett’s new book offers a compelling blend of biblical teaching and personal testimony, inspiring readers to trust God’s guidance, embrace spiritual growth, and persevere through life’s challenges.
Consumers can purchase “An Unfinished Task” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “An Unfinished Task”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Catlett shares, “An Unfinished Task is a book written in parallel, presenting first the biblical doctrines and concepts and then telling the story of one person’s life journey as she has sought to follow those principles. It is a story of faith, perseverance, and a deepening relationship with God.
An Unfinished Task takes a painfully honest look at the emotions and growth that take place as the author seeks to follow God and live a life pleasing to Him. This book is based on the author’s life.
It is the author’s wish that this story of her struggles and walk with God will be an encouragement for you to stand firm in Christ in the face of adversity and finish your life as a strong witness for Him, bringing glory and honor to God.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Theresa Catlett’s new book offers a compelling blend of biblical teaching and personal testimony, inspiring readers to trust God’s guidance, embrace spiritual growth, and persevere through life’s challenges.
Consumers can purchase “An Unfinished Task” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “An Unfinished Task”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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