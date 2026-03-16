QNAP Receives 2025 Backup and Disaster Recovery Award from Cloud Computing Magazine
Taipei, Taiwan, March 16, 2026 --(PR.com)-- QNAP® Systems, Inc., a leading computing, networking, and storage solution innovator, today announced that TMC, a global, integrated media company, has named myQNAPcloud One as a 2025 Cloud Computing Backup and Disaster Recovery Award winner, presented by TMC’s Cloud Computing Magazine.
The Cloud Computing Backup and Disaster Recovery Award recognizes technologies and vendors that have built cloud solutions that empower businesses small or large to remain active and productive under even the most challenging conditions, minimizing lost business opportunities.
myQNAPcloud One delivers a versatile cloud experience by combining myQNAPcloud Storage, tailored for NAS backups, with myQNAPcloud Object, an S3-compatible object storage service. This unified architecture empowers users to sustain mission-critical operations, ensuring rapid recovery and uninterrupted productivity. Additionally, it allows for the flexible utilization of subscribed storage capacity across both services based on actual needs—eliminating the need for separate subscriptions.
“We are honored to receive this recognition from Cloud Computing Magazine. With myQNAPcloud One, our goal was to remove the complexity of hybrid cloud backup for our users,” said Vivian Luo, Product Manager of QNAP. “In an era where ransomware threats are prevalent, providing a solution that offers immutability and seamless disaster recovery directly from the NAS interface is crucial for maintaining business continuity.”
“Recognizing excellence in the advancement of cloud computing technologies, Cloud Computing magazine is proud to announce myQNAPcloud One as a recipient of the Cloud Computing Backup and Disaster Recovery Award,” said Rich Tehrani, CEO of TMC. “QNAP is being honored for their achievement in bringing innovation to the market, while leveraging the latest technology trends.”
For more information, visit https://www.qnap.com/go/software/myqnapcloud-one.
The Cloud Computing Backup and Disaster Recovery Award recognizes technologies and vendors that have built cloud solutions that empower businesses small or large to remain active and productive under even the most challenging conditions, minimizing lost business opportunities.
myQNAPcloud One delivers a versatile cloud experience by combining myQNAPcloud Storage, tailored for NAS backups, with myQNAPcloud Object, an S3-compatible object storage service. This unified architecture empowers users to sustain mission-critical operations, ensuring rapid recovery and uninterrupted productivity. Additionally, it allows for the flexible utilization of subscribed storage capacity across both services based on actual needs—eliminating the need for separate subscriptions.
“We are honored to receive this recognition from Cloud Computing Magazine. With myQNAPcloud One, our goal was to remove the complexity of hybrid cloud backup for our users,” said Vivian Luo, Product Manager of QNAP. “In an era where ransomware threats are prevalent, providing a solution that offers immutability and seamless disaster recovery directly from the NAS interface is crucial for maintaining business continuity.”
“Recognizing excellence in the advancement of cloud computing technologies, Cloud Computing magazine is proud to announce myQNAPcloud One as a recipient of the Cloud Computing Backup and Disaster Recovery Award,” said Rich Tehrani, CEO of TMC. “QNAP is being honored for their achievement in bringing innovation to the market, while leveraging the latest technology trends.”
For more information, visit https://www.qnap.com/go/software/myqnapcloud-one.
Contact
QNAP® Systems, Inc.Contact
Woody Chang
+88626412000
Woody Chang
+88626412000
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