The Heavenly Body Series – Book One – Stellar Nebula by AK Cooper-Elliot
Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of The Heavenly Body Series – Book One – Stellar Nebula by AK Cooper-Elliot.
Oxford, United Kingdom, March 17, 2026 --(PR.com)-- About Stellar Nebula
On 25th January 1956, in Zurich, Switzerland, the Templeton-Millers welcomed their baby daughter, Allison. As the youngest of four children, Allison’s destiny is set in motion.
Allison, a student at The Kellie School of Performing Arts, crosses paths with Josh Williams during a music lesson. Their shared passion for songwriting quickly draws them together, leading them to collaborate on melodies. Through chance, they join a band in need of a singer and a keyboardist. Their talent catches the attention of Green Records, which signs them under the Templeton name. As their dreams begin to come true, their manager, Paul Freidman, defrauds them of millions.
As her fame flourishes, she becomes involved in a romantic triangle with actors Romano Mancini and Stephen-Paul Golding, sparking rivalry and jealousy. Her personal life grows more complicated when her father, Theo-James Miller, and his organisation, The Society, plot to kill Freidman, making her the centre of conflict.
A tale of ambition, friendship, love, and the pursuit of freedom. Will Allison turn her back on the spotlight as she braves the unpredictable twists and turns of the entertainment world?
Stellar Nebula is available in multiple formats worldwide:
360 pages
Paperback: ISBN-13: 978-1805882091
Dimensions: 13.97 x 2.06 x 21.59 cm
Amazon Kindle eBook: B0GPX9XL4T
Amazon URL: http://mybook.to/STELLARNEBULA
Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2026
Other Books in The Heavenly Body Series
Book Two – Matrimonium
Book Three – Decessus
About Michael Terence Publishing - Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-founded publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests, please contact:
Marketing & Promotions
Michael Terence Publishing
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
On 25th January 1956, in Zurich, Switzerland, the Templeton-Millers welcomed their baby daughter, Allison. As the youngest of four children, Allison’s destiny is set in motion.
Allison, a student at The Kellie School of Performing Arts, crosses paths with Josh Williams during a music lesson. Their shared passion for songwriting quickly draws them together, leading them to collaborate on melodies. Through chance, they join a band in need of a singer and a keyboardist. Their talent catches the attention of Green Records, which signs them under the Templeton name. As their dreams begin to come true, their manager, Paul Freidman, defrauds them of millions.
As her fame flourishes, she becomes involved in a romantic triangle with actors Romano Mancini and Stephen-Paul Golding, sparking rivalry and jealousy. Her personal life grows more complicated when her father, Theo-James Miller, and his organisation, The Society, plot to kill Freidman, making her the centre of conflict.
A tale of ambition, friendship, love, and the pursuit of freedom. Will Allison turn her back on the spotlight as she braves the unpredictable twists and turns of the entertainment world?
Stellar Nebula is available in multiple formats worldwide:
360 pages
Paperback: ISBN-13: 978-1805882091
Dimensions: 13.97 x 2.06 x 21.59 cm
Amazon Kindle eBook: B0GPX9XL4T
Amazon URL: http://mybook.to/STELLARNEBULA
Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2026
Other Books in The Heavenly Body Series
Book Two – Matrimonium
Book Three – Decessus
About Michael Terence Publishing - Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-founded publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests, please contact:
Marketing & Promotions
Michael Terence Publishing
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
Contact
Michael Terence PublishingContact
Keith Abbott
00442035822002
mtp.agency
Keith Abbott
00442035822002
mtp.agency
Categories