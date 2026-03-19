B. Jam Peterson’s Newly Released "Nothing Ever Happens Around Here" is a Charming Coming-of-Age Story About Discovering Adventure in Everyday Life
“Nothing Ever Happens Around Here” from Christian Faith Publishing author B. JAM Peterson is a heartfelt and imaginative story that follows a young writer who discovers that even an ordinary neighborhood can hold meaningful friendships, unexpected adventures, and lasting memories.
Littleton, CO, March 19, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Nothing Ever Happens Around Here”: a warm and engaging story about observation, imagination, and the surprising richness of everyday life. “Nothing Ever Happens Around Here” is the creation of published author, B. JAM Peterson, a dedicated mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
Peterson shares, “We all have those little pockets in life when almost everything seems to go alright. So how can Heidi be expected to write intriguing stories for English class when NOTHING EVER HAPPENS AROUND HERE?
In her quest to find eight hundred words for a class assignment, Heidi sits in her backyard, intending to bemoan her situation. Instead, it is the introduction to experiences that bring about “adventures for the written word.” Her observation of people and places on nature walks with Rainbow, her dog, become charming commentaries illustrating the richness of friendships spanning three generations and two cultures.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, B. JAM Peterson’s new book is a touching and thoughtful narrative that reminds readers of all ages that inspiration can be found in the simple events of everyday life.
Consumers can purchase “Nothing Ever Happens Around Here” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Nothing Ever Happens Around Here”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Peterson shares, “We all have those little pockets in life when almost everything seems to go alright. So how can Heidi be expected to write intriguing stories for English class when NOTHING EVER HAPPENS AROUND HERE?
In her quest to find eight hundred words for a class assignment, Heidi sits in her backyard, intending to bemoan her situation. Instead, it is the introduction to experiences that bring about “adventures for the written word.” Her observation of people and places on nature walks with Rainbow, her dog, become charming commentaries illustrating the richness of friendships spanning three generations and two cultures.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, B. JAM Peterson’s new book is a touching and thoughtful narrative that reminds readers of all ages that inspiration can be found in the simple events of everyday life.
Consumers can purchase “Nothing Ever Happens Around Here” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Nothing Ever Happens Around Here”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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