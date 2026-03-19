Elaine Barnard’s Newly Released “The Four Of Us” is a Heartwarming Children’s Story Celebrating Family, Patience, and the Joy of Welcoming a New Sibling
“The Four Of Us” from Christian Faith Publishing author Elaine Barnard is a gentle, faith-centered picture book that follows a young boy as he learns patience and love while waiting for—and then welcoming—his new baby sister.
Winter Park, FL, March 19, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “The Four Of Us”: a sweet and uplifting children’s story about family life, growing up, and learning to embrace change with love and faith. “The Four Of Us” is the creation of published author, Elaine Barnard, who resides in Winter Park, Florida, and enjoys writing and illustrating children’s books. She spends her days gardening and caring for the birds, turtles, and butterflies around her home, and she also paints animals in nature using oil paints.
Barnard shares, “This is the story of a very busy, happy family enjoying every day with exciting adventures.
Now, exciting news—Billy is going to be a big brother!
A lot of waiting lies ahead, but an exciting future too, where children love their parents, trust them, and feel safe.
We pray for all the children all over the world.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Elaine Barnard’s new book offers a warm and reassuring message about love, patience, and the blessings of family, making it an ideal read for children preparing to welcome a new sibling.
Consumers can purchase “The Four Of Us” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Four Of Us”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Barnard shares, “This is the story of a very busy, happy family enjoying every day with exciting adventures.
Now, exciting news—Billy is going to be a big brother!
A lot of waiting lies ahead, but an exciting future too, where children love their parents, trust them, and feel safe.
We pray for all the children all over the world.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Elaine Barnard’s new book offers a warm and reassuring message about love, patience, and the blessings of family, making it an ideal read for children preparing to welcome a new sibling.
Consumers can purchase “The Four Of Us” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Four Of Us”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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