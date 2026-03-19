David Baxter’s Newly Released "God’s Health Plan: Disease Prevention and Cures" is a Faith-Centered Exploration of Natural Health, Diet, and Immune Strength

“God’s Health Plan: Disease Prevention and Cures” from Christian Faith Publishing author David Baxter is a thought-provoking guide that encourages readers to take responsibility for their health through dietary changes, toxin reduction, positive thinking, and trust in God’s design for the body.