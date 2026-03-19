David Baxter’s Newly Released "God’s Health Plan: Disease Prevention and Cures" is a Faith-Centered Exploration of Natural Health, Diet, and Immune Strength
“God’s Health Plan: Disease Prevention and Cures” from Christian Faith Publishing author David Baxter is a thought-provoking guide that encourages readers to take responsibility for their health through dietary changes, toxin reduction, positive thinking, and trust in God’s design for the body.
Castle Rock, CO, March 19, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “God’s Health Plan: Disease Prevention and Cures”: an informative and passionate examination of health, immunity, and lifestyle choices through a biblical and natural-health perspective. “God’s Health Plan: Disease Prevention and Cures” is the creation of published author, David Baxter.
Baxter shares, “The secret to preventing and curing diseases is no secret, God gave our bodies the ability to heal itself. Illness and disease are the result of our letting toxins destroy our immune system. It is our own responsibility to learn as much as we can to make the decisions we can live with. We have left treating and finding cures up to our medical professionals, and look where it’s gotten us. There’s more mental illness and disease now than we have seen in our lifetime.
Keeping in mind that a medical diagnosis is an opinion, with the years of education and experience, doctors are human, and they make mistakes also. With a positive attitude, the right diet, and the belief in God’s promises, we can live the lives that God intended for us. In this short book, I give some direction on the types of foods we should and shouldn’t be eating and how our bodies handle what we eat.
This lifestyle and diet doesn’t need to be approved by the FDA or have clinical trials to see if it will work. It wouldn’t be hard to implement and, with public participation over time, could lower the disease rates of cancer, diabetes, mental illnesses, and much more. Knowledge is power, and with knowledge, you can and will make better dietary decisions for yourself and your family. Mental health and physical health are directly related, and we need to think healthy to be healthy.
My goal in writing this book is to change the public’s dependence on doctors and drugs to fight off diseases. If one of your relatives had a disease, that doesn’t necessarily mean you will get the disease. You may consider changing your lifestyle and/or diet to accomplish that.
An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, David Baxter’s new book presents a compelling call to rethink modern health practices and embrace a proactive, faith-driven approach to physical and mental wellness.
Consumers can purchase “God’s Health Plan: Disease Prevention and Cures” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “God’s Health Plan: Disease Prevention and Cures”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Baxter shares, “The secret to preventing and curing diseases is no secret, God gave our bodies the ability to heal itself. Illness and disease are the result of our letting toxins destroy our immune system. It is our own responsibility to learn as much as we can to make the decisions we can live with. We have left treating and finding cures up to our medical professionals, and look where it’s gotten us. There’s more mental illness and disease now than we have seen in our lifetime.
Keeping in mind that a medical diagnosis is an opinion, with the years of education and experience, doctors are human, and they make mistakes also. With a positive attitude, the right diet, and the belief in God’s promises, we can live the lives that God intended for us. In this short book, I give some direction on the types of foods we should and shouldn’t be eating and how our bodies handle what we eat.
This lifestyle and diet doesn’t need to be approved by the FDA or have clinical trials to see if it will work. It wouldn’t be hard to implement and, with public participation over time, could lower the disease rates of cancer, diabetes, mental illnesses, and much more. Knowledge is power, and with knowledge, you can and will make better dietary decisions for yourself and your family. Mental health and physical health are directly related, and we need to think healthy to be healthy.
My goal in writing this book is to change the public’s dependence on doctors and drugs to fight off diseases. If one of your relatives had a disease, that doesn’t necessarily mean you will get the disease. You may consider changing your lifestyle and/or diet to accomplish that.
An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, David Baxter’s new book presents a compelling call to rethink modern health practices and embrace a proactive, faith-driven approach to physical and mental wellness.
Consumers can purchase “God’s Health Plan: Disease Prevention and Cures” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “God’s Health Plan: Disease Prevention and Cures”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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