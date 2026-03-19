Stacey Owen’s Newly Released "The Dead Can Speak" is a Thought-Provoking Supernatural Novel Exploring Past Lives, Spiritual Conflict, and the Mysteries of the Afterlife
“The Dead Can Speak” from Christian Faith Publishing author Stacey Owen is a spiritually driven science-fiction–style narrative that follows one woman’s encounters with spirits, past lives, and the battle between good and evil as she seeks understanding of the afterlife.
St. Louis, MO, March 19, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “The Dead Can Speak”: a supernatural and introspective work that blends elements of speculative fiction, spiritual reflection, and personal transformation. “The Dead Can Speak” is the creation of published author, Stacey Owen.
Stacey Owen shares, “The Dead Can Speak takes you on a journey through Leah Hill’s life. She discovers her past lives and becomes confused in her present life. She begins to see spirits—and falls in love with the Antichrist.
This science-fictional reality book will lead you toward discovering what the afterlife is like and how to get there.
Leah is a messenger of God and loves life very much. But when she comes up against a demonic dog—watch out!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Stacey Owen’s new book offers readers a unique and imaginative exploration of spiritual realities, encouraging reflection on life’s deeper questions and the possibility of connection between worlds.
Consumers can purchase “The Dead Can Speak” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Dead Can Speak”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Stacey Owen shares, “The Dead Can Speak takes you on a journey through Leah Hill’s life. She discovers her past lives and becomes confused in her present life. She begins to see spirits—and falls in love with the Antichrist.
This science-fictional reality book will lead you toward discovering what the afterlife is like and how to get there.
Leah is a messenger of God and loves life very much. But when she comes up against a demonic dog—watch out!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Stacey Owen’s new book offers readers a unique and imaginative exploration of spiritual realities, encouraging reflection on life’s deeper questions and the possibility of connection between worlds.
Consumers can purchase “The Dead Can Speak” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Dead Can Speak”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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