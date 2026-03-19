Stacey Owen’s Newly Released "The Dead Can Speak" is a Thought-Provoking Supernatural Novel Exploring Past Lives, Spiritual Conflict, and the Mysteries of the Afterlife

“The Dead Can Speak” from Christian Faith Publishing author Stacey Owen is a spiritually driven science-fiction–style narrative that follows one woman’s encounters with spirits, past lives, and the battle between good and evil as she seeks understanding of the afterlife.