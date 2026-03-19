Maria Fernanda and Maria de los Ángeles Lazo Romani’s “Estaba perdida, pero Jesús me encontró” is a Heartfelt Reflection on Faith and Finding New Life in Christ

“Estaba perdida, pero Jesús me encontró: Enseñanzas para reflexionar” from Christian Faith Publishing authors Maria Fernanda and Maria de los Angeles Lazo Romani is an earnest spiritual guide that encourages readers to deepen their relationship with God through biblical reflection, personal testimony, and faith-centered lessons.