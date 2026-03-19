Maria Fernanda and Maria de los Ángeles Lazo Romani’s “Estaba perdida, pero Jesús me encontró” is a Heartfelt Reflection on Faith and Finding New Life in Christ
“Estaba perdida, pero Jesús me encontró: Enseñanzas para reflexionar” from Christian Faith Publishing authors Maria Fernanda and Maria de los Angeles Lazo Romani is an earnest spiritual guide that encourages readers to deepen their relationship with God through biblical reflection, personal testimony, and faith-centered lessons.
Newtown, PA, March 19, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Estaba perdida, pero Jesús me encontró: Enseñanzas para reflexionar”: a personal and faith-filled devotional work designed to inspire spiritual growth and a closer walk with Christ. “Estaba perdida, pero Jesús me encontró: Enseñanzas para reflexionar” is the creation of published authors, Maria Fernanda and Maria de los Angeles Lazo Romani.
Maria Fernanda and Maria de los Ángeles Lazo Romani are twin sisters born in Peru in 2003 who now live in the United States. They run a YouTube channel called Twins Lazo and share their faith journey, celebrating a deeper understanding of God as an active presence in their lives and inviting others to join them in that spiritual adventure.
Maria Fernanda and Maria de los Angeles Lazo Romani share, “The grace of Christ and the mercy of God touched our hearts, and in the process of our walk with Jesus, there were many questions, doubts, and uncertainties, where we lost our way. But our Father, in his great love, has found us and taught us to live our lives for his glory.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Maria Fernanda and Maria de los Angeles Lazo Romani’s new book offers readers a reflective and encouraging resource for strengthening their faith and understanding their spiritual identity in Christ.
Consumers can purchase “Estaba perdida, pero Jesús me encontró: Enseñanzas para reflexionar” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Estaba perdida, pero Jesús me encontró: Enseñanzas para reflexionar”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Maria Fernanda and Maria de los Ángeles Lazo Romani are twin sisters born in Peru in 2003 who now live in the United States. They run a YouTube channel called Twins Lazo and share their faith journey, celebrating a deeper understanding of God as an active presence in their lives and inviting others to join them in that spiritual adventure.
Maria Fernanda and Maria de los Angeles Lazo Romani share, “The grace of Christ and the mercy of God touched our hearts, and in the process of our walk with Jesus, there were many questions, doubts, and uncertainties, where we lost our way. But our Father, in his great love, has found us and taught us to live our lives for his glory.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Maria Fernanda and Maria de los Angeles Lazo Romani’s new book offers readers a reflective and encouraging resource for strengthening their faith and understanding their spiritual identity in Christ.
Consumers can purchase “Estaba perdida, pero Jesús me encontró: Enseñanzas para reflexionar” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Estaba perdida, pero Jesús me encontró: Enseñanzas para reflexionar”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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