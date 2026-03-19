Wes Walton’s Newly Released "Branded by God" Shares Powerful Reflections on Faith, the Holy Spirit, and a Life Transformed by God’s Calling
“Branded by God” from Christian Faith Publishing author Wes Walton is a compelling spiritual reflection that draws on cowboy life, ministry, and personal testimony to explore the transforming power of the Holy Spirit.
Cave Creek, AZ, March 19, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Branded by God”: a faith-centered work that blends real-life experiences with biblical insight to reveal the power of living a life marked by God’s Spirit. “Branded by God” is the creation of published author, Wes Walton, who founded and directed Lone Tree Bible Ranch in southeast Wyoming from 1975 to 2018. During this time, he led cowboy church services in the arenas of equestrian events and competitions across the United States, including Wild West shows and rodeos at both the college and high school levels.
Later, Wes and his wife, Bobbie, planted Fire Rock Cowboy Church in Wickenburg, Arizona, where they have served since 2011. His cowboy-style sermons can be viewed on Fire Rock Church’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.
While reading books nourished him during his years on the ranch, writing one was never something he imagined doing.
Wes Walton shares, “I want to introduce you to the one who branded me and started me and others on the journey to the fire.
On the ranch, we put cows and calves together in the big pen; calves stayed calmer this way with their mother. Our fire was in the center of the pen, so cows could meander around the inside fence and ropers could rope calves, trailing their mother. They would rope a calf’s hind feet and drag them to the fire by horse. Then our wrestlers would grab them by the tail and pull them over on their side with the side intended to be branded facing up. One wrestler would put a knee on its neck and curl its front leg securely. The wrestler behind would put the heel of his cowboy boot behind the leg on the ground, pushing and stretching it forward, while taking the lariat off and grabbing the other hind leg, stretching it backward. They were held securely and tight, so the one branding didn’t get a smeared brand when the calf tried to kick free. You ended up with a perfect legible brand with the hair burned off and the hide scorched, so the hair doesn’t grow back.
God has held me so secure and branded me with his Spirit, proving ownership.
We branded cattle with a red-hot iron, which was the most efficient way to brand numbers of cattle from one hundred to a thousand a day. We would freeze-brand our horses with liquid nitrogen, which was less painful and stressful on horses. You were generally branding just one or two horses at a time. The other perk to freeze branding was the hair would grow back in, but it came back white. This was very attractive on a dark horse. It was our signet of ownership.
My signet or brand from God produces love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, faithfulness, gentleness, and self-control. No wild ass kicking and bucking in rebellion.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Wes Walton’s new book offers readers a bold and heartfelt message about spiritual transformation, divine purpose, and living a life truly marked by faith.
Consumers can purchase “Branded by God” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Branded by God”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Later, Wes and his wife, Bobbie, planted Fire Rock Cowboy Church in Wickenburg, Arizona, where they have served since 2011. His cowboy-style sermons can be viewed on Fire Rock Church’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.
While reading books nourished him during his years on the ranch, writing one was never something he imagined doing.
Wes Walton shares, “I want to introduce you to the one who branded me and started me and others on the journey to the fire.
On the ranch, we put cows and calves together in the big pen; calves stayed calmer this way with their mother. Our fire was in the center of the pen, so cows could meander around the inside fence and ropers could rope calves, trailing their mother. They would rope a calf’s hind feet and drag them to the fire by horse. Then our wrestlers would grab them by the tail and pull them over on their side with the side intended to be branded facing up. One wrestler would put a knee on its neck and curl its front leg securely. The wrestler behind would put the heel of his cowboy boot behind the leg on the ground, pushing and stretching it forward, while taking the lariat off and grabbing the other hind leg, stretching it backward. They were held securely and tight, so the one branding didn’t get a smeared brand when the calf tried to kick free. You ended up with a perfect legible brand with the hair burned off and the hide scorched, so the hair doesn’t grow back.
God has held me so secure and branded me with his Spirit, proving ownership.
We branded cattle with a red-hot iron, which was the most efficient way to brand numbers of cattle from one hundred to a thousand a day. We would freeze-brand our horses with liquid nitrogen, which was less painful and stressful on horses. You were generally branding just one or two horses at a time. The other perk to freeze branding was the hair would grow back in, but it came back white. This was very attractive on a dark horse. It was our signet of ownership.
My signet or brand from God produces love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, faithfulness, gentleness, and self-control. No wild ass kicking and bucking in rebellion.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Wes Walton’s new book offers readers a bold and heartfelt message about spiritual transformation, divine purpose, and living a life truly marked by faith.
Consumers can purchase “Branded by God” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Branded by God”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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