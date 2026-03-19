Michael Robinson’s New Book, "Memories," is a Poignant Memoir That Chronicles the Author’s Journey Through Life, Including His Time in the Marines and Teaching Abroad
Montgomery Village, MD, March 19, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Michael Robinson, a loving husband, father, and grandfather who holds a PhD from the University of Maryland and served as a tenured Professor of science teacher educator at the University of Nevada, has completed his most recent book, “Memories”: a stirring and heartfelt autobiographical account that documents the author’s life, sharing the trials and triumphs he faced as well as the moments that came to define him.
“The book was written to give children and grandchildren an account of the life of their father/grandfather,” writes Robinson. “It is divided into four parts that chronologically follow [my] life. Part One; The Early Years, dwells on recollections of events and stories surrounding parents, brothers, other relatives and friends in different locales from California to Hawaii to Texas. Scouting, selling encyclopedias, the Marines, going to college and Peace Corps were all very formative in this period. Part Two; Establishing a Career and Part Three; Working in Brazil, the U. S. and Other Countries, provide particular and often unique stories of living and working in Malaysia, Brazil, Bolivia, Iran, Poland, Uganda, Texas, Maryland and Nevada. Part Four; Uganda and Retirement, deals primarily with the last ten years since leaving Nevada including vacations, political views, staying healthy and miscellaneous remarks from an old guy and closing with some predictions about what the future may hold.”
Published by Fulton Books, Michael Robinson’s book is a captivating account of a life well lived, weaving an intimate self-portrait that will resonate with readers from all walks of life.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Memories” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
“The book was written to give children and grandchildren an account of the life of their father/grandfather,” writes Robinson. “It is divided into four parts that chronologically follow [my] life. Part One; The Early Years, dwells on recollections of events and stories surrounding parents, brothers, other relatives and friends in different locales from California to Hawaii to Texas. Scouting, selling encyclopedias, the Marines, going to college and Peace Corps were all very formative in this period. Part Two; Establishing a Career and Part Three; Working in Brazil, the U. S. and Other Countries, provide particular and often unique stories of living and working in Malaysia, Brazil, Bolivia, Iran, Poland, Uganda, Texas, Maryland and Nevada. Part Four; Uganda and Retirement, deals primarily with the last ten years since leaving Nevada including vacations, political views, staying healthy and miscellaneous remarks from an old guy and closing with some predictions about what the future may hold.”
Published by Fulton Books, Michael Robinson’s book is a captivating account of a life well lived, weaving an intimate self-portrait that will resonate with readers from all walks of life.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Memories” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
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Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
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