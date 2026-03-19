Eric Jacobs’s New Book, "Life Is An Adventure, Not A Guided Tour," is a Stirring Memoir That Follows the Author from His Childhood in Michigan to His Service in the Navy
Jacksonville, FL, March 19, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Eric Jacobs, who currently resides in Florida with his wife of twenty-seven years, as well as two of his children and two small dogs, has completed his most recent book, “Life Is An Adventure, Not A Guided Tour”: a captivating autobiographical account that shares the author’s childhood growing up in Michigan and his experiences sailing around the world during his thirty years of proud naval service.
“Having served thirty years in the military is a true accomplishment,” writes Jacobs. “Unless you have served in the Navy and its special circumstances, you do not truly understand the highs and lows of Navy life. From manning watch stations for eight to twelve hours a day around the clock plus the other normal shipboard maintenance and training that must be accomplished to maintaining war-fighting readiness leaves little downtime for solace and self-reflection. Long periods at sea grind on your psyche, and you so look forward to mail, email, or even a phone call when in port to renew your sense of purpose and drive.
“This is my story of my childhood escapades, enlisting in the US Navy in 1980 as an E-1 seaman recruit and ultimately rising to the highest enlisted rank of E-9 master chief petty officer, with some of the trials, tribulations, and situations that could only leave you wondering why or that must have been terrifying and exciting at the same time. Sit back as I take you down memory lane of my thirty years of fun, excitement, sorrow, and utter amazement of being in the Navy.”
Published by Fulton Books, Eric Jacobs’s book will transport readers as they follow the author’s incredible reflections on his past, and how each of his experiences, struggles, and triumphs helped to shape who he is. Emotionally candid and deeply personal, “Life Is An Adventure, Not A Guided Tour” is sure to resonate with readers and leave a lasting impression long after the final chapter.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase “Life Is An Adventure, Not A Guided Tour” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
“Having served thirty years in the military is a true accomplishment,” writes Jacobs. “Unless you have served in the Navy and its special circumstances, you do not truly understand the highs and lows of Navy life. From manning watch stations for eight to twelve hours a day around the clock plus the other normal shipboard maintenance and training that must be accomplished to maintaining war-fighting readiness leaves little downtime for solace and self-reflection. Long periods at sea grind on your psyche, and you so look forward to mail, email, or even a phone call when in port to renew your sense of purpose and drive.
“This is my story of my childhood escapades, enlisting in the US Navy in 1980 as an E-1 seaman recruit and ultimately rising to the highest enlisted rank of E-9 master chief petty officer, with some of the trials, tribulations, and situations that could only leave you wondering why or that must have been terrifying and exciting at the same time. Sit back as I take you down memory lane of my thirty years of fun, excitement, sorrow, and utter amazement of being in the Navy.”
Published by Fulton Books, Eric Jacobs’s book will transport readers as they follow the author’s incredible reflections on his past, and how each of his experiences, struggles, and triumphs helped to shape who he is. Emotionally candid and deeply personal, “Life Is An Adventure, Not A Guided Tour” is sure to resonate with readers and leave a lasting impression long after the final chapter.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase “Life Is An Adventure, Not A Guided Tour” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
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