Glass Blake’s New Book, "THE MASQUE," is a Dark, Suspenseful Thriller That Centers Around a High-Stakes Game of Revenge That Quickly Turns to Obsession.
New York, NY, March 19, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Glass Blake has completed her most recent book, “THE MASQUE”: a gripping novel that follows the protagonist as they enter into a game to catch a killer, only to find themselves falling for a mysterious woman that sparks not only love but obsession within them.
“It all began with a death—as so many beautiful disasters do. A murder. A vengeful vendetta,” writes Blake.”
“A game formed, a plan to catch a killer. So I became a contestant. I smiled when I needed to, disappeared when I wanted to, and whispered secrets no one dared to hear.”
“It was all going to plan.”
“Until her.”
“Two eyes, one so dark, the other so light—unholy, unforgettable. A gaze that gripped tighter than chains.”
“A mouth made for sin and silence.”
“She didn’t speak. I knew I should’ve destroyed her the moment I felt something.”
“Curiosity. Weakness. Want.”
“But shadows don’t fall in love. They spiral into obsession. And now history’s rewriting itself in blood and longing.”
“She’s my flaw. My fascination.”
“And in the end—she might be the only thing I never wanted to lose.”
Published by Fulton Books, Glass Blake’s book will captivate readers with each turn of the page as they embark on a dark journey of romance and obsession. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “THE MASQUE” is sure to keep readers spellbound right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “THE MASQUE” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
“It all began with a death—as so many beautiful disasters do. A murder. A vengeful vendetta,” writes Blake.”
“A game formed, a plan to catch a killer. So I became a contestant. I smiled when I needed to, disappeared when I wanted to, and whispered secrets no one dared to hear.”
“It was all going to plan.”
“Until her.”
“Two eyes, one so dark, the other so light—unholy, unforgettable. A gaze that gripped tighter than chains.”
“A mouth made for sin and silence.”
“She didn’t speak. I knew I should’ve destroyed her the moment I felt something.”
“Curiosity. Weakness. Want.”
“But shadows don’t fall in love. They spiral into obsession. And now history’s rewriting itself in blood and longing.”
“She’s my flaw. My fascination.”
“And in the end—she might be the only thing I never wanted to lose.”
Published by Fulton Books, Glass Blake’s book will captivate readers with each turn of the page as they embark on a dark journey of romance and obsession. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “THE MASQUE” is sure to keep readers spellbound right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “THE MASQUE” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories