Author Samuel E. Underwood’s New Book, “I Am Who I Am The Person I Need to Know,” is a Powerful Memoir Documenting the Author’s Difficult But Rewarding Road to Sobriety

Recent release “I Am Who I Am The Person I Need to Know” from Page Publishing author Samuel E. Underwood is a compelling autobiographical account that chronicles the author’s journey from addiction to sobriety. From his first initial steps towards sobriety to helping others along their path, Underwood bears it all in order to deliver a candid and honest look at the road to recovery.