Author Samuel E. Underwood’s New Book, “I Am Who I Am The Person I Need to Know,” is a Powerful Memoir Documenting the Author’s Difficult But Rewarding Road to Sobriety
Recent release “I Am Who I Am The Person I Need to Know” from Page Publishing author Samuel E. Underwood is a compelling autobiographical account that chronicles the author’s journey from addiction to sobriety. From his first initial steps towards sobriety to helping others along their path, Underwood bears it all in order to deliver a candid and honest look at the road to recovery.
Egg Harbor Township, NJ, March 19, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Samuel E. Underwood, a loving husband who spends his free time giving back to the community by being a part of a Narcan Recovery Team speaking to current or former addicts, has completed his new book, “I Am Who I Am The Person I Need to Know”: a poignant and compelling look at how the author found sobriety after years of addiction and struggles, recounting the setbacks and triumphs he experienced along the way.
Celebrating thirty-plus years substance-free, author Samuel E. Underwood is a native of Harlem, New York. He is a certified recovery peer advocate and gives extra support to individuals recovering from addictions. In addition, he also volunteers his time three days a week giving out sandwiches, literature, and a kind word to people in the community.
“I started my journey to sobriety on November 9, 1989,” writes Underwood. “I had gotten sick and tired of who I was becoming. My values and principles had changed totally. My mother and father were hardworking people who wanted nice things in their lives. They had instilled those values and principles in me too, but I learned an easier way to get those nice things, and it wasn’t through hard work; it was through robbing and stealing from hardworking people. I was becoming someone who didn’t have any values or principles. I didn’t want that lifestyle for myself. I didn’t feel comfortable becoming that kind of person. I wanted more for myself. So I had to make a change.”
Published by Page Publishing, Samuel E. Underwood’s engaging series will captivate readers as they follow the author’s emotionally raw and honest account. Deeply personal and heartfelt, “I Am Who I Am The Person I Need to Know” is a personal testament to the strength of the human spirit, offering hope to those whose lives have been affected by addiction.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “I Am Who I Am The Person I Need to Know” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Celebrating thirty-plus years substance-free, author Samuel E. Underwood is a native of Harlem, New York. He is a certified recovery peer advocate and gives extra support to individuals recovering from addictions. In addition, he also volunteers his time three days a week giving out sandwiches, literature, and a kind word to people in the community.
“I started my journey to sobriety on November 9, 1989,” writes Underwood. “I had gotten sick and tired of who I was becoming. My values and principles had changed totally. My mother and father were hardworking people who wanted nice things in their lives. They had instilled those values and principles in me too, but I learned an easier way to get those nice things, and it wasn’t through hard work; it was through robbing and stealing from hardworking people. I was becoming someone who didn’t have any values or principles. I didn’t want that lifestyle for myself. I didn’t feel comfortable becoming that kind of person. I wanted more for myself. So I had to make a change.”
Published by Page Publishing, Samuel E. Underwood’s engaging series will captivate readers as they follow the author’s emotionally raw and honest account. Deeply personal and heartfelt, “I Am Who I Am The Person I Need to Know” is a personal testament to the strength of the human spirit, offering hope to those whose lives have been affected by addiction.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “I Am Who I Am The Person I Need to Know” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories