Author Jennifer Hudson’s New Book, "Going to Grandma's House," is a Heartfelt Story Inspired by the Author’s Time Spent at Her Grandparents’ House During Summer Break
Recent release “Going to Grandma's House” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Jennifer Hudson is a charming tale that follows a young girl who enjoys all sorts of fun activities and adventures while visiting her grandparents’ house. Inspired by the author’s own childhood memories, “Going to Grandma’s House” is a beautiful tribute to the special bond between grandparents and their grandchildren.
Jackson, MS, March 18, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Jennifer Hudson, a loving mother of three who is currently in her sixth year teaching in the Jackson Public School District, working as a seventh-grade social studies teacher at Capital City Alternative School, has completed her new book, “Going to Grandma's House”: a captivating story of a young girl who is excited to have a fun summer weekend with her grandparents and cousins.
“‘Going to Grandma’s House’ reflects on my personal memories about my childhood,” writes Hudson. “I loved going to my grandparents’ house on the weekend and during the summer. This was a time filled with good memories when everyone was alive. My grandparents were a major part of my life growing up. If I needed something, they would buy it for me. They treated me so good over the years, and I wanted to bring the memories of my deceased loved ones, such as my grandfather, cousins Keith and Jimmy, my siblings Garland and Greg, and my mom. It filled my heart with joy to reminisce about the good old days and bring them back to life in this children’s book.
“This book is about having good times with your family through social gatherings like barbecues and spending time with grandparents on the weekend, enjoying good meals prepared by Grandma and full breakfasts cooked by Granddaddy. I hope this book will bring back good memories for everyone and they feel the same way about their grandparents. It was also a time to gather with my cousins and play fun games, walk around the block, and socialize with my friends from the neighborhood. Thanks for buying my book, and I hope you enjoyed it.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Jennifer Hudson’s engaging tale is partly inspired by the author’s own childhood memories of spending time with her grandparents, and will highlight the special relationship shared between grandparents and their grandchildren. With colorful artwork to help bring Hudson’s story to life, “Going to Grandma’s House” is sure to delight readers of all ages, inspiring them to spend time with their loved ones and reminisce about the good times from their childhood.
Readers who wish to experience this stirring work can purchase "Going to Grandma's House" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
“‘Going to Grandma’s House’ reflects on my personal memories about my childhood,” writes Hudson. “I loved going to my grandparents’ house on the weekend and during the summer. This was a time filled with good memories when everyone was alive. My grandparents were a major part of my life growing up. If I needed something, they would buy it for me. They treated me so good over the years, and I wanted to bring the memories of my deceased loved ones, such as my grandfather, cousins Keith and Jimmy, my siblings Garland and Greg, and my mom. It filled my heart with joy to reminisce about the good old days and bring them back to life in this children’s book.
“This book is about having good times with your family through social gatherings like barbecues and spending time with grandparents on the weekend, enjoying good meals prepared by Grandma and full breakfasts cooked by Granddaddy. I hope this book will bring back good memories for everyone and they feel the same way about their grandparents. It was also a time to gather with my cousins and play fun games, walk around the block, and socialize with my friends from the neighborhood. Thanks for buying my book, and I hope you enjoyed it.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Jennifer Hudson’s engaging tale is partly inspired by the author’s own childhood memories of spending time with her grandparents, and will highlight the special relationship shared between grandparents and their grandchildren. With colorful artwork to help bring Hudson’s story to life, “Going to Grandma’s House” is sure to delight readers of all ages, inspiring them to spend time with their loved ones and reminisce about the good times from their childhood.
Readers who wish to experience this stirring work can purchase "Going to Grandma's House" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
Contact
Hawes and Jenkins PublishingContact
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
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