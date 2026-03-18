Author Jennifer Hudson’s New Book, "Going to Grandma's House," is a Heartfelt Story Inspired by the Author’s Time Spent at Her Grandparents’ House During Summer Break

Recent release “Going to Grandma's House” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Jennifer Hudson is a charming tale that follows a young girl who enjoys all sorts of fun activities and adventures while visiting her grandparents’ house. Inspired by the author’s own childhood memories, “Going to Grandma’s House” is a beautiful tribute to the special bond between grandparents and their grandchildren.