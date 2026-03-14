Verto Education Partners with Regis College to Expand Global Education Access
Verto Education and Regis College have partnered to create a new Direct Transfer Admissions Pathway, giving students the opportunity to begin their college journey abroad with Verto. They can then earn guaranteed admission to Regis, a values-based, student-centered institution known for excellence in health sciences and professional preparation. Together, they’re expanding access to bold, global transfer pathways.
Weston, MA, March 14, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Verto Education, an innovative organization in global education, is proud to announce its newest partnership with Regis College, a values‑based, student‑centered institution known for its commitment to academic excellence and inclusive community engagement. Through this partnership, students can begin their studies abroad with Verto and earn admission to Regis, building on a values-based education that emphasizes professional readiness and global citizenship.
Verto and Regis share a deep commitment to expanding access to higher education opportunities. Founded in 1927, Regis offers personalized, student-centered learning, hands-on internships, and clinical experiences that prepare students for meaningful careers. This partnership aims to provide students with a transformative abroad experience that leads to a guaranteed direct admission transfer pathway to Regis, furthering Verto's commitment to making global education accessible and affordable.
“Studying abroad early in a student’s college journey can be a transformative opportunity and experience as students immerse themselves in new cultures and perspectives,” said Christopher Lydon, Vice President for Undergraduate Enrollment and Dean of Admission at Regis College. “Experiences such as those offered through this partnership with Verto Education help students develop their character and confidence while preparing for professionally and personally rewarding lives and careers.”
“Partnering with Regis College allows us to offer students a truly transformative pathway—combining global experiences with a supportive, mission-driven education,” said Michael Kabbaz, Chief Strategy Officer & EVP of University Partnerships at Verto Education. “We’re proud to create opportunities that prepare students for meaningful careers while making study abroad accessible and achievable for all.”
Verto's Direct Transfer Pathway provides students with the unique opportunity to study abroad while earning direct transfer to over 40 partner colleges and universities. All courses, credits, and transcripts at Verto abroad locations are delivered by Verto’s accredited Academic Provider, the University of New Haven.
For more information about Verto Education's Direct Transfer pathways, visit vertoeducation.org/direct-transfer. To explore Verto’s Direct Transfer Pathway to Regis College, visit vertoeducation.org/partner-colleges/regis-college. To learn more about Regis College, visit regiscollege.edu.
About Verto Education
Verto Education offers a transformative first-year college experience that combines travel, cultural immersion, and academic excellence. Through partnerships with top colleges and universities, Verto provides students with the opportunity to earn college credit while exploring the world. With small class sizes, hands-on learning, and a focus on global perspectives, Verto empowers students to start college with purpose and direction. Learn more at vertoeducation.org.
About Regis College
Regis College is a coed university 12 miles west of Boston in Weston, Mass. founded by the Sisters of St. Joseph of Boston nearly a century ago. With thousands of undergraduate, graduate, and doctoral students enrolled on campus and in fully online graduate programs, Regis provides an academically rigorous education within the schools of nursing, arts and sciences, business and communication, and health sciences. In line with Regis' mission of providing innovative, industry-focused learning opportunities, the university offers academic partnerships with hospitals and local employers, a clinical dental center in Waltham, Mass., and bachelor's completion and accelerated nursing programs at its campus in Lawrence, Mass. The university's 18 NCAA Division III athletic teams compete within the Great Northeast Athletic Conference (GNAC). Regis challenges, inspires, and supports students who are driven by passion, purpose, and a pursuit to positively impact the world within a learning community that embraces inclusivity and innovation and builds strong character, confidence, and careers. Visit regiscollege.edu to learn more.
Verto and Regis share a deep commitment to expanding access to higher education opportunities. Founded in 1927, Regis offers personalized, student-centered learning, hands-on internships, and clinical experiences that prepare students for meaningful careers. This partnership aims to provide students with a transformative abroad experience that leads to a guaranteed direct admission transfer pathway to Regis, furthering Verto's commitment to making global education accessible and affordable.
“Studying abroad early in a student’s college journey can be a transformative opportunity and experience as students immerse themselves in new cultures and perspectives,” said Christopher Lydon, Vice President for Undergraduate Enrollment and Dean of Admission at Regis College. “Experiences such as those offered through this partnership with Verto Education help students develop their character and confidence while preparing for professionally and personally rewarding lives and careers.”
“Partnering with Regis College allows us to offer students a truly transformative pathway—combining global experiences with a supportive, mission-driven education,” said Michael Kabbaz, Chief Strategy Officer & EVP of University Partnerships at Verto Education. “We’re proud to create opportunities that prepare students for meaningful careers while making study abroad accessible and achievable for all.”
Verto's Direct Transfer Pathway provides students with the unique opportunity to study abroad while earning direct transfer to over 40 partner colleges and universities. All courses, credits, and transcripts at Verto abroad locations are delivered by Verto’s accredited Academic Provider, the University of New Haven.
For more information about Verto Education's Direct Transfer pathways, visit vertoeducation.org/direct-transfer. To explore Verto’s Direct Transfer Pathway to Regis College, visit vertoeducation.org/partner-colleges/regis-college. To learn more about Regis College, visit regiscollege.edu.
About Verto Education
Verto Education offers a transformative first-year college experience that combines travel, cultural immersion, and academic excellence. Through partnerships with top colleges and universities, Verto provides students with the opportunity to earn college credit while exploring the world. With small class sizes, hands-on learning, and a focus on global perspectives, Verto empowers students to start college with purpose and direction. Learn more at vertoeducation.org.
About Regis College
Regis College is a coed university 12 miles west of Boston in Weston, Mass. founded by the Sisters of St. Joseph of Boston nearly a century ago. With thousands of undergraduate, graduate, and doctoral students enrolled on campus and in fully online graduate programs, Regis provides an academically rigorous education within the schools of nursing, arts and sciences, business and communication, and health sciences. In line with Regis' mission of providing innovative, industry-focused learning opportunities, the university offers academic partnerships with hospitals and local employers, a clinical dental center in Waltham, Mass., and bachelor's completion and accelerated nursing programs at its campus in Lawrence, Mass. The university's 18 NCAA Division III athletic teams compete within the Great Northeast Athletic Conference (GNAC). Regis challenges, inspires, and supports students who are driven by passion, purpose, and a pursuit to positively impact the world within a learning community that embraces inclusivity and innovation and builds strong character, confidence, and careers. Visit regiscollege.edu to learn more.
Contact
Verto EducationContact
Jackie Silva
971-257-8918
vertoeducation.org
Jackie Silva
971-257-8918
vertoeducation.org
Categories