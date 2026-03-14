HCA HealthONE Celebrates 20 Years of Telehealth Innovation
Telehealth network has pioneered care in neurology, behavioral health, and psychiatry across Colorado.
Denver, CO, March 14, 2026 --(PR.com)-- HCA HealthONE proudly marks the 20th anniversary of its telehealth program, a groundbreaking service that has transformed access to specialty care across Colorado and beyond. Since its inception in 2006 the telehealth program has connected patients in rural and urban communities to expert neurologists, psychiatrists, and behavioral health clinicians—delivering lifesaving and life-changing care when and where it’s needed most.
The HCA HealthONE telehealth program began as a visionary solution to address critical gaps in stroke care. Today, it has evolved into a comprehensive telehealth platform offering 24/7 access to specialists in a variety of specialties including primary support for stroke, acute neurology, behavioral health, and psychiatry services. Through advanced telehealth carts equipped with high-definition cameras, two-way audio, secure connectivity, and versatile easy access hardware, the network ensures that patients receive timely, expert evaluations without leaving their local hospital.
“Every second counts in minimizing the damage a stroke can cause to the brain,” said Angela Linden, vice president of outreach at HCA HealthONE. “Twenty years ago, we set out to bring world-class neurology care to communities that didn’t have it. Today, we’ve expanded that mission to include behavioral health, psychiatry, pediatrics, and other specialty programs ensuring equitable access to care for all Coloradans.”
The impact of the HCA HealthONE telehealth program has been profound:
Thousands of stroke patients have received rapid diagnosis and treatment recommendations, reducing disability and improving outcomes.
Behavioral health and telepsychiatry services have bridged critical gaps in rural areas, where access to mental health providers remains limited.
The program has grown to serve dozens of partner hospitals and facilities, leveraging technology to overcome geographic barriers and improve patient experience.
“Telehealth is no longer the future—it’s the present,” said Chad Christianson, president and CEO of HCA HealthONE. “For 20 years, our telehealth program has delivered on its promise to provide timely, expert care regardless of location. This milestone reflects our commitment to innovation and to the communities we serve.”
As telehealth continues to expand nationwide, HCA HealthONE remains at the forefront of this transformation. The HCA HealthONE telehealth program exemplifies how technology and compassionate care can work hand-in-hand to improve health outcomes and save lives.
About HCA HealthONE
HCA HealthONE, one of the largest and most comprehensive healthcare systems in the Rocky Mountain region, offers more than 170 care sites in the Denver-metro area. Offering services across the continuum of care to meet patients’ total healthcare needs, HCA HealthONE includes seven acute care hospitals, a dedicated flagship pediatric hospital, a rehabilitation hospital, CareNow® urgent care clinics, mental health campuses, imaging and surgery centers, physician practices, home and hospice care, and AirLife Denver, which provides regional critical care air and ground transportation. HCA HealthONE employs more than 12,000 colleagues and has been named one of the top five large health systems in the country multiple years. HCA HealthONE and its parent company, HCA Healthcare, have been named 15 consecutive times by Ethisphere as a World’s Most Ethical Company and two consecutive years as a LinkedIn Top Company. HCA HealthONE hospitals include: Aurora, Centennial, Mental Health & Wellness, Mountain Ridge, Presbyterian St. Luke’s, Rocky Mountain Children’s, Rose, Sky Ridge, Swedish, and Spalding working together to provide a higher level of care. Consistently among the Denver Business Journals’ list of top corporate philanthropists in the Denver-metro area, HCA HealthONE was named as one of the most community-minded organizations by The Civic 50 and contributed more than $800K through cash and in-kind donations last year alone, along with more than $471M in federal, state and local taxes.
To learn more about our impact on the communities we serve and how #WeShowUp, visit: HCAHealthONE.com.
The HCA HealthONE telehealth program began as a visionary solution to address critical gaps in stroke care. Today, it has evolved into a comprehensive telehealth platform offering 24/7 access to specialists in a variety of specialties including primary support for stroke, acute neurology, behavioral health, and psychiatry services. Through advanced telehealth carts equipped with high-definition cameras, two-way audio, secure connectivity, and versatile easy access hardware, the network ensures that patients receive timely, expert evaluations without leaving their local hospital.
“Every second counts in minimizing the damage a stroke can cause to the brain,” said Angela Linden, vice president of outreach at HCA HealthONE. “Twenty years ago, we set out to bring world-class neurology care to communities that didn’t have it. Today, we’ve expanded that mission to include behavioral health, psychiatry, pediatrics, and other specialty programs ensuring equitable access to care for all Coloradans.”
The impact of the HCA HealthONE telehealth program has been profound:
Thousands of stroke patients have received rapid diagnosis and treatment recommendations, reducing disability and improving outcomes.
Behavioral health and telepsychiatry services have bridged critical gaps in rural areas, where access to mental health providers remains limited.
The program has grown to serve dozens of partner hospitals and facilities, leveraging technology to overcome geographic barriers and improve patient experience.
“Telehealth is no longer the future—it’s the present,” said Chad Christianson, president and CEO of HCA HealthONE. “For 20 years, our telehealth program has delivered on its promise to provide timely, expert care regardless of location. This milestone reflects our commitment to innovation and to the communities we serve.”
As telehealth continues to expand nationwide, HCA HealthONE remains at the forefront of this transformation. The HCA HealthONE telehealth program exemplifies how technology and compassionate care can work hand-in-hand to improve health outcomes and save lives.
About HCA HealthONE
HCA HealthONE, one of the largest and most comprehensive healthcare systems in the Rocky Mountain region, offers more than 170 care sites in the Denver-metro area. Offering services across the continuum of care to meet patients’ total healthcare needs, HCA HealthONE includes seven acute care hospitals, a dedicated flagship pediatric hospital, a rehabilitation hospital, CareNow® urgent care clinics, mental health campuses, imaging and surgery centers, physician practices, home and hospice care, and AirLife Denver, which provides regional critical care air and ground transportation. HCA HealthONE employs more than 12,000 colleagues and has been named one of the top five large health systems in the country multiple years. HCA HealthONE and its parent company, HCA Healthcare, have been named 15 consecutive times by Ethisphere as a World’s Most Ethical Company and two consecutive years as a LinkedIn Top Company. HCA HealthONE hospitals include: Aurora, Centennial, Mental Health & Wellness, Mountain Ridge, Presbyterian St. Luke’s, Rocky Mountain Children’s, Rose, Sky Ridge, Swedish, and Spalding working together to provide a higher level of care. Consistently among the Denver Business Journals’ list of top corporate philanthropists in the Denver-metro area, HCA HealthONE was named as one of the most community-minded organizations by The Civic 50 and contributed more than $800K through cash and in-kind donations last year alone, along with more than $471M in federal, state and local taxes.
To learn more about our impact on the communities we serve and how #WeShowUp, visit: HCAHealthONE.com.
Contact
HCA Healthcare Continental DivisionContact
Stephanie Sullivan
303-584-8029
www.healthonecares.com
Stephanie Sullivan
303-584-8029
www.healthonecares.com
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