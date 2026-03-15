Wheel Fun Rentals St. Patrick’s Day Glow with Festive Surrey Night Rides in Long Beach
Long Beach, CA, March 15, 2026 --(PR.com)-- This St. Patrick’s Day, Wheel Fun Rentals is inviting families, couples, and groups to celebrate the luck of the Irish with a glowing waterfront adventure. From Friday, March 13 through Tuesday, March 17, the popular Surreys will be illuminated with festive green and yellow LED-lights at its Shoreline Village location.
During the special holiday promotion, guests can pedal along the Long Beach waterfront while Surreys glow in vibrant green and yellow lights, creating a playful St. Patrick’s Day atmosphere inspired by leprechauns, rainbows, and pots of gold. The festive rides offer a unique way to enjoy the evening breeze, sparkling harbor views, and family-friendly fun.
Follow the glowing green lights — they just might lead you to a leprechaun’s favorite ride. “Our Surreys shine like a pot of gold at the end of the rainbow. No four-leaf clover required, just bring your family and a sense of adventure,” said Sheena Walenta, Marketing Director for Wheel Fun Rentals.
Highlights
Surrey bikes glowing green and yellow for festive nighttime rides
Select Surreys featuring green frames with yellow tops during daytime rides
A fun, memorable activity for couples, families, and groups celebrating St. Patrick’s Day
To make the celebration even sweeter, Wheel Fun Rentals is offering a Lucky Ride Promotion during the event. Guests who rent a Surrey can enjoy a Second Hour Free:
Weekdays: Valid anytime, including illuminated night rides
Weekends: Valid from 9:00 AM – Noon
Visitors can make a full evening of their St. Patrick’s Day outing by stopping by nearby Shenanigans Irish Pub & Grille, a lively Irish brew pub located right in Shoreline Village. Guests are encouraged to ride, dine, and celebrate with festive Irish food, drinks, waterfront views, and plenty of holiday cheer.
With over 30 years of experience in the recreation industry, Wheel Fun Rentals stands as the leading provider of outdoor recreational activities nationwide. Wheel Fun Rentals at Shoreline Village is open seven days-a-week and offers an extensive range of bike rentals including their flagship 4-wheel Surrey cycles, sporty recumbent specialty bikes, multi-speed city bikes, electric bikes, cruiser bikes, self-guided bike tours, and more. For current hours of operation, available rentals, and location information, visit wheelfunrentals.com/shoreline.
Media Contact: Sheena Walenta | National Marketing Director
(805) 650-7770 • marketing@wheelfunrentals.com
About Wheel Fun Rentals
Founded in 1987, Wheel Fun Rentals started with four wheel Surrey cycles, evolved into specialty bike rentals and bike tours, and now offers recreational rentals of all kinds from more than 100 outlets in 16 states. Specializing in unique bikes and tours, Wheel Fun Rentals has been offering clean, healthy family fun and affordable outdoor entertainment to nearly 3 million customers annually from city and state parks, resorts, and retail outlets through corporate locations and franchised territories. For more information about Wheel Fun Rentals please visit www.wheelfunrentals.com or call 805-650-7770. Follow Wheel Fun Rentals: @WheelFunRentalsOfficial on Facebook, @WheelFunRentalsOfficial on Instagram, and @WheelFunRentals on Twitter.
During the special holiday promotion, guests can pedal along the Long Beach waterfront while Surreys glow in vibrant green and yellow lights, creating a playful St. Patrick’s Day atmosphere inspired by leprechauns, rainbows, and pots of gold. The festive rides offer a unique way to enjoy the evening breeze, sparkling harbor views, and family-friendly fun.
Follow the glowing green lights — they just might lead you to a leprechaun’s favorite ride. “Our Surreys shine like a pot of gold at the end of the rainbow. No four-leaf clover required, just bring your family and a sense of adventure,” said Sheena Walenta, Marketing Director for Wheel Fun Rentals.
Highlights
Surrey bikes glowing green and yellow for festive nighttime rides
Select Surreys featuring green frames with yellow tops during daytime rides
A fun, memorable activity for couples, families, and groups celebrating St. Patrick’s Day
To make the celebration even sweeter, Wheel Fun Rentals is offering a Lucky Ride Promotion during the event. Guests who rent a Surrey can enjoy a Second Hour Free:
Weekdays: Valid anytime, including illuminated night rides
Weekends: Valid from 9:00 AM – Noon
Visitors can make a full evening of their St. Patrick’s Day outing by stopping by nearby Shenanigans Irish Pub & Grille, a lively Irish brew pub located right in Shoreline Village. Guests are encouraged to ride, dine, and celebrate with festive Irish food, drinks, waterfront views, and plenty of holiday cheer.
With over 30 years of experience in the recreation industry, Wheel Fun Rentals stands as the leading provider of outdoor recreational activities nationwide. Wheel Fun Rentals at Shoreline Village is open seven days-a-week and offers an extensive range of bike rentals including their flagship 4-wheel Surrey cycles, sporty recumbent specialty bikes, multi-speed city bikes, electric bikes, cruiser bikes, self-guided bike tours, and more. For current hours of operation, available rentals, and location information, visit wheelfunrentals.com/shoreline.
Media Contact: Sheena Walenta | National Marketing Director
(805) 650-7770 • marketing@wheelfunrentals.com
About Wheel Fun Rentals
Founded in 1987, Wheel Fun Rentals started with four wheel Surrey cycles, evolved into specialty bike rentals and bike tours, and now offers recreational rentals of all kinds from more than 100 outlets in 16 states. Specializing in unique bikes and tours, Wheel Fun Rentals has been offering clean, healthy family fun and affordable outdoor entertainment to nearly 3 million customers annually from city and state parks, resorts, and retail outlets through corporate locations and franchised territories. For more information about Wheel Fun Rentals please visit www.wheelfunrentals.com or call 805-650-7770. Follow Wheel Fun Rentals: @WheelFunRentalsOfficial on Facebook, @WheelFunRentalsOfficial on Instagram, and @WheelFunRentals on Twitter.
Contact
Wheel Fun RentalsContact
Sheena Walenta
(805) 650-7770
wheelfunrentals.com/SD
Sheena Walenta
(805) 650-7770
wheelfunrentals.com/SD
Categories