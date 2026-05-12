Unsolicited Press Announces "JEN & GARY’S INFINITE (QUANTUM) ENTANGLEMENTS" by Nick Gregorio
Portland, OR, May 12, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Unsolicited Press is proud to announce the release of "JEN & GARY’S INFINITE (QUANTUM) ENTANGLEMENTS" by Nick Gregorio, a genre-bending work of fiction.
In JEN & GARY’S Infinite (Quantum) Entanglements, Gary Leslie breaks the universe by confessing his love to his best friend, Jen Scott. The result is not emotional closure,it’s a multiversal freefall. Gary wakes up across realities as everything from a tyrannosaurus to a murderbot, a sentient island with volcanic ex drama, a mooman (moose-man, obviously), and even a coffee mug. In every universe, one constant remains: Jen.
But when Gary meets a multiverse-weary Jen who knows exactly how dangerous he is, he’s forced to confront the consequences of selfish love. To save every version of the woman he loves,and maybe himself,Gary must repair the damage he’s caused before reality fully unravels.
Wildly funny, unexpectedly tender, and unapologetically strange, Gregorio’s novel is a romantic comedy that refuses to behave,where love comes in infinite forms, and destroying reality might just be the easy part.
About the Author
Nick Gregorio is a husband, father, writer, dog-dad, nerd, punk, teeth-grinder, and mall-walker living just outside of Philadelphia. He is the author of five books, and his fiction has appeared in numerous print and online journals. He earned his MFA from Arcadia University in 2015, and his second novel, Launch Me to the Stars, I’m Finished Here, was released by Trident Press in 2023.
About Unsolicited Press
Unsolicited Press is an independent publisher committed to literary risk, unconventional voices, and books that refuse to behave. Distributed by Asterism Books, Unsolicited Press champions work that is bold, boundary-pushing, and deeply human.
In JEN & GARY’S Infinite (Quantum) Entanglements, Gary Leslie breaks the universe by confessing his love to his best friend, Jen Scott. The result is not emotional closure,it’s a multiversal freefall. Gary wakes up across realities as everything from a tyrannosaurus to a murderbot, a sentient island with volcanic ex drama, a mooman (moose-man, obviously), and even a coffee mug. In every universe, one constant remains: Jen.
But when Gary meets a multiverse-weary Jen who knows exactly how dangerous he is, he’s forced to confront the consequences of selfish love. To save every version of the woman he loves,and maybe himself,Gary must repair the damage he’s caused before reality fully unravels.
Wildly funny, unexpectedly tender, and unapologetically strange, Gregorio’s novel is a romantic comedy that refuses to behave,where love comes in infinite forms, and destroying reality might just be the easy part.
About the Author
Nick Gregorio is a husband, father, writer, dog-dad, nerd, punk, teeth-grinder, and mall-walker living just outside of Philadelphia. He is the author of five books, and his fiction has appeared in numerous print and online journals. He earned his MFA from Arcadia University in 2015, and his second novel, Launch Me to the Stars, I’m Finished Here, was released by Trident Press in 2023.
About Unsolicited Press
Unsolicited Press is an independent publisher committed to literary risk, unconventional voices, and books that refuse to behave. Distributed by Asterism Books, Unsolicited Press champions work that is bold, boundary-pushing, and deeply human.
Contact
Unsolicited PressContact
S.R. Stewart
619-354-8005
www.unsolicitedpress.com
S.R. Stewart
619-354-8005
www.unsolicitedpress.com
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