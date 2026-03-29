Martocci Mayhem Launches AI-Powered Creator Platform for YouTube, TikTok, Facebook, and Instagram

Martocci Mayhem is a multi-platform social media management SaaS that helps content creators manage YouTube, TikTok, Facebook, and Instagram from one dashboard. Features include a Command Center for unified analytics, a Smart Video Scheduler, Coach Mayhem AI for titles and thumbnails, enterprise bulk editing, TT Lab for title/thumbnail optimization, auto-generated microsites, and optional AI video creation. Free, Pro, and Enterprise plans; GDPR compliant, secure OAuth, and transparent data use.