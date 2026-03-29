Martocci Mayhem Launches AI-Powered Creator Platform for YouTube, TikTok, Facebook, and Instagram
Martocci Mayhem is a multi-platform social media management SaaS that helps content creators manage YouTube, TikTok, Facebook, and Instagram from one dashboard. Features include a Command Center for unified analytics, a Smart Video Scheduler, Coach Mayhem AI for titles and thumbnails, enterprise bulk editing, TT Lab for title/thumbnail optimization, auto-generated microsites, and optional AI video creation. Free, Pro, and Enterprise plans; GDPR compliant, secure OAuth, and transparent data use.
Parsippany, NJ, March 29, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Martocci Mayhem today offers content creators a single, secure platform to manage and grow their presence across YouTube, TikTok, Facebook, and Instagram. Built for serious creators and teams, the platform combines unified analytics, AI-powered optimization, bulk operations, and automated video showcase sites.
Unified Command Center and scheduling
The Command Center dashboard brings performance data from all connected channels into one place. Creators can track views, watch time, engagement, revenue, and subscriber growth in real time, with custom date ranges and trend views. The Smart Video Scheduler lets users plan and publish content across channels from one calendar, with support for optimal posting times and bulk scheduling.
Coach Mayhem AI and optimization
Coach Mayhem AI acts as a 24/7 creative partner. It helps generate click-worthy titles, thumbnail concepts, SEO-friendly descriptions, and strategy suggestions based on channel performance. The TT Lab (Refresh and Rise) tool supports title and thumbnail A/B testing and performance tracking so creators can see which variations drive more clicks and views.
Enterprise bulk operations
For catalogs with many videos, the Bulk Editor allows mass metadata updates across large sets of content. The Bulk Generator uses AI to produce titles, descriptions, tags, and thumbnails at scale. Workflows include approval steps and audit trails. Enterprise plans add team collaboration and role-based access.
Microsites and AI video creation
Creators can turn their channel content into branded, SEO-friendly microsites that showcase their videos and drive traffic back to YouTube, TikTok, and other platforms. Optional AI-powered video creation helps turn scripts and briefs into full video asset packages. These tools are available on higher tiers.
Trust and transparency
Martocci Mayhem is designed with creator trust in mind. The platform uses secure OAuth with major platforms, encrypts tokens at rest, and follows GDPR-oriented practices. Data usage is documented: the company states what data it accesses, why it is used, and that creator data is not sold to third parties. Access is tiered through Free, Pro, and Enterprise plans so creators can start at no cost and scale as they grow.
Martocci Mayhem is built with modern infrastructure, including Next.js, React, and integrations with Stripe for billing and Vertex AI for generative features. The product supports multiple languages and is aimed at solo creators, growing channels, and teams that need analytics, scheduling, AI coaching, and bulk tools in one place.
For more information, visit martoccimayhem.com.
Unified Command Center and scheduling
The Command Center dashboard brings performance data from all connected channels into one place. Creators can track views, watch time, engagement, revenue, and subscriber growth in real time, with custom date ranges and trend views. The Smart Video Scheduler lets users plan and publish content across channels from one calendar, with support for optimal posting times and bulk scheduling.
Coach Mayhem AI and optimization
Coach Mayhem AI acts as a 24/7 creative partner. It helps generate click-worthy titles, thumbnail concepts, SEO-friendly descriptions, and strategy suggestions based on channel performance. The TT Lab (Refresh and Rise) tool supports title and thumbnail A/B testing and performance tracking so creators can see which variations drive more clicks and views.
Enterprise bulk operations
For catalogs with many videos, the Bulk Editor allows mass metadata updates across large sets of content. The Bulk Generator uses AI to produce titles, descriptions, tags, and thumbnails at scale. Workflows include approval steps and audit trails. Enterprise plans add team collaboration and role-based access.
Microsites and AI video creation
Creators can turn their channel content into branded, SEO-friendly microsites that showcase their videos and drive traffic back to YouTube, TikTok, and other platforms. Optional AI-powered video creation helps turn scripts and briefs into full video asset packages. These tools are available on higher tiers.
Trust and transparency
Martocci Mayhem is designed with creator trust in mind. The platform uses secure OAuth with major platforms, encrypts tokens at rest, and follows GDPR-oriented practices. Data usage is documented: the company states what data it accesses, why it is used, and that creator data is not sold to third parties. Access is tiered through Free, Pro, and Enterprise plans so creators can start at no cost and scale as they grow.
Martocci Mayhem is built with modern infrastructure, including Next.js, React, and integrations with Stripe for billing and Vertex AI for generative features. The product supports multiple languages and is aimed at solo creators, growing channels, and teams that need analytics, scheduling, AI coaching, and bulk tools in one place.
For more information, visit martoccimayhem.com.
Contact
Martocci MayhemContact
Jason Martocci
201-315-1759
https://martoccimayhem.com
Jason Martocci
201-315-1759
https://martoccimayhem.com
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