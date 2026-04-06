Principle Power Solutions Launches Electrical Safety Evaluation for Maryland Homes & Businesses
Principle Power Solutions Inc., a premier licensed electrical services provider in Maryland, has officially launched a specialized Electrical Safety Evaluation (ESE) program.
Baltimore, MD, April 06, 2026 --(PR.com)-- This initiative is designed to identify hidden electrical hazards in residential and commercial properties before they escalate into costly failures or safety emergencies.
Addressing Modern Power Demands
As properties integrate heavier electrical loads from smart home technologies, high-efficiency heating systems, and Electric Vehicle (EV) charging stations, existing electrical infrastructure is being pushed to its limit. Many Maryland properties are operating on systems not originally designed for these modern demands, increasing the risk of overloaded circuits and electrical fires.
Comprehensive Inspection Options
The new program offers two flat-fee professional evaluations performed by experienced electricians:
Residential Electrical Safety Evaluation ($197): A deep-dive assessment of home panels, wiring, and grounding to ensure family safety.
Commercial Electrical Safety Evaluation ($497): A rigorous inspection of industrial-grade infrastructure to prevent unexpected power interruptions and operational downtime.
During these evaluations, technicians perform a structured assessment of electrical panels, load distribution, grounding systems, and overall safety compliance to detect issues like wiring deterioration or breaker failures early.
Simplified Online Booking
To streamline the process for busy property owners, Principle Power Solutions has introduced a direct online scheduling interface at www.principlepowersolutions.com. Customers can now select their preferred evaluation tier and book an inspection in minutes, ensuring their property remains safe and compliant.
About Principle Power Solutions Inc.
Principle Power Solutions Inc. is a Maryland-based electrical services company specializing in high-quality installations, troubleshooting, and preventive maintenance. The company is dedicated to providing dependable, safety-first electrical solutions for residential and commercial clients throughout the Mid-Atlantic region.
Media Contact:
Company: Principle Power Solutions Inc.
Service Area: Baltimore, Prince George's, Montgomery, Charles, Anne Arundel, Howard, and Harford Counties, and the DC Area.
Addressing Modern Power Demands
As properties integrate heavier electrical loads from smart home technologies, high-efficiency heating systems, and Electric Vehicle (EV) charging stations, existing electrical infrastructure is being pushed to its limit. Many Maryland properties are operating on systems not originally designed for these modern demands, increasing the risk of overloaded circuits and electrical fires.
Comprehensive Inspection Options
The new program offers two flat-fee professional evaluations performed by experienced electricians:
Residential Electrical Safety Evaluation ($197): A deep-dive assessment of home panels, wiring, and grounding to ensure family safety.
Commercial Electrical Safety Evaluation ($497): A rigorous inspection of industrial-grade infrastructure to prevent unexpected power interruptions and operational downtime.
During these evaluations, technicians perform a structured assessment of electrical panels, load distribution, grounding systems, and overall safety compliance to detect issues like wiring deterioration or breaker failures early.
Simplified Online Booking
To streamline the process for busy property owners, Principle Power Solutions has introduced a direct online scheduling interface at www.principlepowersolutions.com. Customers can now select their preferred evaluation tier and book an inspection in minutes, ensuring their property remains safe and compliant.
About Principle Power Solutions Inc.
Principle Power Solutions Inc. is a Maryland-based electrical services company specializing in high-quality installations, troubleshooting, and preventive maintenance. The company is dedicated to providing dependable, safety-first electrical solutions for residential and commercial clients throughout the Mid-Atlantic region.
Media Contact:
Company: Principle Power Solutions Inc.
Service Area: Baltimore, Prince George's, Montgomery, Charles, Anne Arundel, Howard, and Harford Counties, and the DC Area.
Contact
Principle Power SolutionsContact
Darrion Harris
1-443-648-1226
https://www.principlepowersolutions.com/
Darrion Harris
1-443-648-1226
https://www.principlepowersolutions.com/
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