Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Publication Announces New Members
Farmingdale, NY, March 17, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is pleased to introduce their newest members who are now part of the Strathmore Worldwide Directory and online website:
Edris Y. Holland--Healthcare
Anthony J. Nuvallie--Education
Alejandro H. Diaz--Title Insurance
Jerald H. Ratner--Healthcare
Darius E. Clemons--Healthcare
Peggy Coleman--Counseling Services
Tawanna Chamberlain--Public relations
Jude Molin--Real estate
Thomas O. Ochiemhen--Healthcare
Dale M. Walker--Mortgage
Theodore J. Staley--Waste management an manufacturing
Darren K. Davis--Government
Edward U. DePersis--Financial Services
Terry C. Webb--Finance
John E. McLaughlin--Education
Hernandez Harvard--Community services
Eugenia G. Fain--Publishing
Adam Kay--Financial
Eric V. Brooker--Travel
Delores J. Wilson--Education
Mikel R. Frank--Art
Mark Owusu--Healthcare
Rong Diao--Food, Biotech
Christopher Kolker--Healthcare
Brent J. Wright--Healthcare
Krzysztof Sliwa--Education
David B. Hardin--Healthcare
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide highlights the professional lives of individuals from every significant field or industry including business, medicine, law, education, art, government and entertainment. Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide an online directory where we provide our members’ current and pertinent business information. It is also a biographical information source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms throughout the world. Our goal is to ensure that our members receive all of the networking, exposure and recognition capabilities to potentially increase their business.
Edris Y. Holland--Healthcare
Anthony J. Nuvallie--Education
Alejandro H. Diaz--Title Insurance
Jerald H. Ratner--Healthcare
Darius E. Clemons--Healthcare
Peggy Coleman--Counseling Services
Tawanna Chamberlain--Public relations
Jude Molin--Real estate
Thomas O. Ochiemhen--Healthcare
Dale M. Walker--Mortgage
Theodore J. Staley--Waste management an manufacturing
Darren K. Davis--Government
Edward U. DePersis--Financial Services
Terry C. Webb--Finance
John E. McLaughlin--Education
Hernandez Harvard--Community services
Eugenia G. Fain--Publishing
Adam Kay--Financial
Eric V. Brooker--Travel
Delores J. Wilson--Education
Mikel R. Frank--Art
Mark Owusu--Healthcare
Rong Diao--Food, Biotech
Christopher Kolker--Healthcare
Brent J. Wright--Healthcare
Krzysztof Sliwa--Education
David B. Hardin--Healthcare
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide highlights the professional lives of individuals from every significant field or industry including business, medicine, law, education, art, government and entertainment. Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide an online directory where we provide our members’ current and pertinent business information. It is also a biographical information source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms throughout the world. Our goal is to ensure that our members receive all of the networking, exposure and recognition capabilities to potentially increase their business.
Contact
Strathmore WorldwideContact
Hailee Matthews
516-677-9696
www.strathmoreworldwide.com
Hailee Matthews
516-677-9696
www.strathmoreworldwide.com
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