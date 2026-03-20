Healthcare Entrepreneur Shares Story of Resilience and Ethical Leadership in New Memoir, Redemption: The Christine Bartel Story
Parker, CO, March 20, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Healthcare entrepreneur and executive leader Christine M. Bartel has released her new memoir, Redemption: The Christine Bartel Story, a powerful account of resilience, ethical leadership, and the courage to stand up for integrity in life and business.
In Redemption, Bartel shares the deeply personal journey that shaped her life—from growing up without a father and overcoming early adversity to building and leading successful healthcare companies. The memoir reflects on how perseverance, faith, and a commitment to doing what is right can transform hardship into purpose.
With more than 30 years of experience in healthcare leadership, Bartel has founded, built, and sold multiple healthcare organizations and now leads HealthDeck, a healthcare advisory firm focused on strategic growth, mergers and acquisitions, and healthcare innovation.
But Redemption is more than a business success story. It is a reflection on courage, accountability, and ethical leadership.
“Sometimes the hardest thing to do in life and business is to ask difficult questions when something doesn’t feel right,” said Bartel. “Standing up for ethical and moral values takes courage. Throughout my career, I have tried to live by the Golden Rule—treating others the way we hope to be treated—and encouraging others to do the same.”
Bartel believes leadership requires confronting wrongdoing rather than becoming part of it.
“Good people sometimes find themselves in situations where they must choose between staying silent or standing up for what is right,” Bartel said. “Integrity means having the courage to question, pursue the truth, and never give in to corruption.”
To ensure accuracy and accountability in telling her story, Bartel partnered with a co-author who conducted independent interviews with individuals familiar with the events described in the book. This process helped validate the experiences shared in the memoir and provided additional perspective.
Redemption explores themes including:
• overcoming childhood adversity
• navigating leadership as a woman in healthcare
• resilience through personal and professional challenges
• standing for ethical leadership in business
• practicing the Golden Rule in leadership and life
• faith, forgiveness, and second chances
The book is now available through major booksellers including Amazon and Barnes & Noble.
About Christine Bartel
Christine M. Bartel is a healthcare executive, entrepreneur, and advisor with more than three decades of experience in healthcare leadership and post-acute care strategy. She is the Managing Partner of HealthDeck, where she advises healthcare organizations on growth strategy, mergers and acquisitions, and operational transformation.
Through her writing and speaking, Bartel advocates for leadership rooted in integrity, accountability, and service.
In Redemption, Bartel shares the deeply personal journey that shaped her life—from growing up without a father and overcoming early adversity to building and leading successful healthcare companies. The memoir reflects on how perseverance, faith, and a commitment to doing what is right can transform hardship into purpose.
With more than 30 years of experience in healthcare leadership, Bartel has founded, built, and sold multiple healthcare organizations and now leads HealthDeck, a healthcare advisory firm focused on strategic growth, mergers and acquisitions, and healthcare innovation.
But Redemption is more than a business success story. It is a reflection on courage, accountability, and ethical leadership.
“Sometimes the hardest thing to do in life and business is to ask difficult questions when something doesn’t feel right,” said Bartel. “Standing up for ethical and moral values takes courage. Throughout my career, I have tried to live by the Golden Rule—treating others the way we hope to be treated—and encouraging others to do the same.”
Bartel believes leadership requires confronting wrongdoing rather than becoming part of it.
“Good people sometimes find themselves in situations where they must choose between staying silent or standing up for what is right,” Bartel said. “Integrity means having the courage to question, pursue the truth, and never give in to corruption.”
To ensure accuracy and accountability in telling her story, Bartel partnered with a co-author who conducted independent interviews with individuals familiar with the events described in the book. This process helped validate the experiences shared in the memoir and provided additional perspective.
Redemption explores themes including:
• overcoming childhood adversity
• navigating leadership as a woman in healthcare
• resilience through personal and professional challenges
• standing for ethical leadership in business
• practicing the Golden Rule in leadership and life
• faith, forgiveness, and second chances
The book is now available through major booksellers including Amazon and Barnes & Noble.
About Christine Bartel
Christine M. Bartel is a healthcare executive, entrepreneur, and advisor with more than three decades of experience in healthcare leadership and post-acute care strategy. She is the Managing Partner of HealthDeck, where she advises healthcare organizations on growth strategy, mergers and acquisitions, and operational transformation.
Through her writing and speaking, Bartel advocates for leadership rooted in integrity, accountability, and service.
Contact
Hawes and Jenkins PublishingContact
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
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