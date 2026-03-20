Joy Williamson’s Newly Released “Made for Greater” is a Thirty-Day Devotional Designed to Help Readers Grow in Faith and Discover God’s Purpose for Their Lives
“Made for Greater” from Christian Faith Publishing author Joy Williamson is an inspiring thirty-day devotional journey that encourages readers to strengthen their relationship with God, grow spiritually, and step confidently into the purpose God has prepared for them.
Uhland, TX, March 20, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Made for Greater”: a faith-centered thirty-day devotional created to help readers deepen their relationship with God and discover the greater purpose He has planned for their lives. “Made for Greater” is the creation of published author, Joy Williamson, a devoted husband, father, and first-time author who is passionate about encouraging others to build a strong relationship with God. Known to millions online as “The Williamson Dad,” he shares family-focused content and messages of faith across social media. Through his writing, Joy hopes to inspire readers to trust God’s plan for their lives and take steps of faith as they grow spiritually each day.
Williamson shares, “Made for Greater is a thirty-day personal journey that will unlock the full potential that God has placed in you. The number “30” represents a dedication to a particular task or calling. This new path will require faith, commitment, and trust. Every believer’s journey of faith will look different and take different paths, but the destination for all will be the same.
For the next thirty days, God wants to go on this wonderful passage with you. Dig deep and trust his process as you walk hand in hand along with him! Take one day at a time, one challenge at a time, and one prayer at a time. It will be quite the adventure, so pack your bags and get ready to go!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Joy Williamson’s new book offers readers daily encouragement, biblical insight, and practical challenges designed to help strengthen faith and guide them toward a deeper walk with God.
Consumers can purchase “Made for Greater” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Made for Greater”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Williamson shares, “Made for Greater is a thirty-day personal journey that will unlock the full potential that God has placed in you. The number “30” represents a dedication to a particular task or calling. This new path will require faith, commitment, and trust. Every believer’s journey of faith will look different and take different paths, but the destination for all will be the same.
For the next thirty days, God wants to go on this wonderful passage with you. Dig deep and trust his process as you walk hand in hand along with him! Take one day at a time, one challenge at a time, and one prayer at a time. It will be quite the adventure, so pack your bags and get ready to go!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Joy Williamson’s new book offers readers daily encouragement, biblical insight, and practical challenges designed to help strengthen faith and guide them toward a deeper walk with God.
Consumers can purchase “Made for Greater” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Made for Greater”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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